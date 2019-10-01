This week in WWE social media: Seth Rollins controversy, Huge Corbin botch, more

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 113 // 01 Oct 2019, 23:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins

Another week in pro wrestling is in the books, and arguably the hottest week in pro wrestling is currently unfolding, as the season premiere of WWE RAW took place this week, All Elite Wrestling prepares to make its big TV debut on TNT on Wednesday night, and SmackDown moves to FOX Sports on Friday night.

With tremendous excitement about pro wrestling typically comes controversy on social media, and this week has proven to be no exception.

Given the above, let's take a look at the week in social media, and get you caught up on everything you need to know.

#5 Bobby Lashley and Lana made a very "physical" return to WWE TV

Bobby Lashley

WWE star Rusev made his return to WWE TV on last week's episode of RAW, but obviously absent from The Bulgarian Brute's side was his real-life wife, Lana.

During this week's season premiere episode of WWE RAW, Rusev appeared to turn babyface when he made the save for Seth Rollins and in the process joined Team Hogan for this month's WWE Crown Jewel PPV 5 on 5 match.

But the real shock of the night on RAW this week came when Bobby Lashley made his surprise return to WWE TV following injury, and he was not alone. The Almighty was flanked by a returning Lana, and the two locked lips in a very non-PG moment, making it clear that The Ravishing Russian is finished with Rusev, and is now aligned romantically with Lashley.

Following the climactic moment on WWE RAW this week, Lashley took to Twitter and Tweeted the above photo of him and Lana kissing, noting that the kiss "tastes like strawberries."

Rusev also Tweeted following Lana's betrayal on RAW, but he was speechless, simply Tweeting "..." after the heartbreaking scene.

