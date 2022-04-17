This week in WWE history (April 11-17) - Mass WWE releases, Edge announces his retirement, Drew McIntyre returns 

WrestleMania season is finally in the rear-view mirror, and WWE is now pushing forward with newcomers to their roster.

Over the past few weeks, there have been a number of NXT call-ups, something that has become traditional post-WrestleMania.

The buildup to Backlash has dominated WWE television over the past seven days, and this week in WWE history, the news appears to be very similar. There have also been some name changes and alterations lately as WWE looks to push forward into SummerSlam season.

#5. Mass releases take place - April 15th, 2020/2021

In recent years, April 15th has been summed up as "Black Wednesday" and "Release Day" after the date became known for the company's budget cuts. April 15th, 2020, saw the first cuts following the COVID-19 pandemic, which cost the company their venue for WrestleMania 36.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, Drake Maverick, Curt Hawkins, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Heath Slater, Rusev, Eric Young, Sarah Logan, EC3, Erick Rowan, Aiden English, Primo, Epico, Zack Ryder, No Way Jose, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis, referee Mike Chioda, and Lio Rush were all cut.

The following year saw WWE make more cuts to their roster, with Billie Kay, Mickie James, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Wesley Blake, Samoa Joe, Bo Dallas, Peyton Royce, and Mojo Rawley all released from the company.

The trend has been completely bucked this year, with no releases announced publicly.

#4. John Cena unveils the iconic WWE spinner belt - SmackDown - April 14th, 2005

John Cena debuted in WWE in 2002 and has since become one of the biggest stars in the company's history. The former 16-time World Champion was so popular back in 2005 that he was able to unveil his own personal title following his win over JBL at WrestleMania 21.

Cena unveiled the spinner belt on an episode of SmackDown back in April 2005, and the design went on to become synonymous with The Leader of the Cenation throughout this period of his career. During his feud with Edge, The Rated-R Superstar even attempted to copy the design for his own title.

The spinner belt has become iconic after being used as the main title for eight years and remains one of the most recognizable championships in the history of the company.

#3. The Milan Miracle - Santino Marella debuts and wins the Intercontinental Championship - Monday Night RAW - April 16th, 2007

Santino Marella became a memorable WWE Superstar as one of the company's go-to comedy characters. His debut saw him dubbed "The Milan Miracle" after he was chosen out of the crowd on WWE's tour of Milan, Italy, to challenge Umaga for the Intercontinental Championship.

With the help of Bobby Lashley, Marella was able to defeat one of the promotion's biggest stars and win the title. Marella went on to hold the championship until July 2nd when he dropped it back to Umaga.

#2. Drew McIntyre returns - NXT - April 12th, 2017

Drew McIntyre is now one of the biggest names in wrestling, but there was a time in 2014 when he was deemed surplus to requirements. Alongside the likes of Jinder Mahal, Aksana, and Curt Hawkins, Drew was also released from his contract back then.

McIntyre saw this as motivation and became one of the hottest stars on the independent circuit, turning Triple H's head again in 2017. After being shown on-screen at NXT Takeover: Orlando, McIntyre made his in-ring return on April 12th, 2017, and defeated Oney Lorcan.

He later went on to win the NXT Championship before being promoted to the main roster and becoming a two-time WWE Champion.

#1. Edge announces his retirement - Monday Night RAW - April 12th, 2011

Edge recently wrestled AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 before forming an alliance with Damian Priest on RAW. The Rated-R Superstar's fortunes were very different 11 years ago when he was forced to announce his retirement from the company.

Following his successful defense of the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 27, Edge relinquished the title after it was revealed that he was struggling with cervical spinal stenosis.

This led to him spending nine years on the sidelines. Eventually, Edge made his in-ring return at the 2020 Royal Rumble and has since become an integral performer for the company once again.

