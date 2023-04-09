WWE fans have endured a hectic week, to say the least. The biggest event of the year took place last weekend with WrestleMania 39. After a controversial finish, the company went on to produce one of the most widely panned episodes of RAW in a long time.

Much of the drama and fan animosity came due to the news that Endeavor is set to merge with WWE later this year. With that announcement came the reveal of Vince McMahon's return to power. Still, things seemed to improve throughout the week, and fans seemed happy with SmackDown.

With so much chaos in the world of WWE, some fans prefer to look back into the past and re-live nostalgia or escape from the modern news cycle. Sportskeeda offers weekly lookbacks to some of the most memorable and important moments in the company's history.

This week's article will honor a fallen Hall of Famer, celebrate major WrestleMania championship victories, and look back at a historic challenge made that never happened prior and hasn't been replicated since.

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Batista & John Cena become made men at WrestleMania 21 on April 3rd, 2005

While fans loved WrestleMania Goes Hollywood just a week ago, it wasn't the first time that The Show of Shows had a Hollywood theme. WrestleMania 21 took place on April 3, 2005, at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The big show featured two up-and-coming talents becoming bonafide top stars. First, John Cena battled JBL for the WWE Championship. After a hard-fought bout, Cena defeated the Texan and won the belt for the first time.

In the main event, Triple H defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Batista. The Animal defeated The Game to capture the belt. The two new first-time world champions then led the company into a new era moving forward.

#4. The Rock & John Cena made history with a major challenge during RAW on April 4th, 2011

WrestleMania 27 was a major event. The show was headlined by The Miz vs. John Cena, but special guest host The Rock was arguably the true draw for the event. The People's Champ interfered in the main event, costing Cena the bout as payback for an incident they had the prior week.

WWE RAW took place a night later on April 4th, 2011. John Cena and The Rock made history on that night, as the two had a verbal confrontation which led to a challenge. The two decided on a match a full year out. This is the first and only time a WrestleMania match was announced a year in advance.

The Cenation Leader and The People's Champ did go on to fight at WrestleMania 28 the following year and then again at WrestleMania 29, meaning their rivalry stretched across three epic shows.

#3. Daniel Bryan overcame the odds at WrestleMania 30 on April 6th, 2014

WWE WrestleMania 30 took place on April 6th, 2014. It was held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The show had many memorable matches and moments, but it may be best known for Daniel Bryan's crowning moment.

Daniel Bryan had two big matches in one night. He opened the show in a fantastic bout with Triple H, where if he won, he'd go on to be added to the main event of the evening. He ultimately defeated The Game, which secured his spot in the final bout of the night.

The Leader of the Yes Movement then battled Randy Orton and Batista in a Triple Threat Match. Despite The Animal and The Viper being fresh without having wrestled prior, Bryan overcame the odds, defeated the former Evolution members, and closed WrestleMania as the new WWE Champion.

#2. Paige made her main roster debut during an episode of WWE RAW on April 7th, 2014

Paige is a pro wrestler currently working for All Elite Wrestling. While she's technically working for WWE's current competition, she rose to fame in World Wrestling Entertainment, where she became a multi-time champion.

The Anti-Diva was the first-ever NXT Women's Champion and helped dramatically shift what fans thought a WWE Diva was supposed to be. While it began in NXT, it carried over onto the main roster when she made her RAW debut on April 7th, 2014.

The Glampire surprisingly interrupted a segment from the then Divas Champion AJ Lee. The two had a bout right then and there, with Paige winning in seconds. Fans, AJ Lee, the commentary team, and even Paige herself were shocked. It set the tone for The Glampire's career moving forward.

#1. The Ultimate Warrior passed away on April 8th, 2014

The Ultimate Warrior is one of the most memorable pro wrestlers of all time. He's a former WWE Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and WrestleMania main eventer.

The former WWE Champion shockingly passed away on April 8th, 2014. He was only 54 years old. Interestingly, this came just days after he mended fences with the company after years of animosity.

Warrior was inducted into the Hall of Fame days prior and even gave an impassioned speech on RAW shortly thereafter. Despite his unfortunate passing, he still left a memorable legacy for fans of professional wrestling to always remember.

