This week in WWE history (Jan 3-9) - Dolph Ziggler fired, WWE Hall of Famer returned to RAW

Day 1 was the first time WWE presented an annual pay-per-view on New Year's Day. This means that the news from years gone by this week is very different.

Several WWE Superstars have already announced their places in the Royal Rumble match, while the women have also had their match become an annual affair since 2018.

Interestingly, this week's news from WWE history is more varied and includes some familiar faces.

#5. Bret Hart returned to WWE - Monday Night RAW January 4th, 2010

The Signature Spot @SignatureSpot On this day in 2010, Bret Hart made his long-awaited WWE return as guest host during RAW from Dayton, Ohio: "This is a chance to say to all my fans all around the world, thank you so much! I owe everything that I am today, and I've been in my whole life, to the WWE Universe." On this day in 2010, Bret Hart made his long-awaited WWE return as guest host during RAW from Dayton, Ohio: "This is a chance to say to all my fans all around the world, thank you so much! I owe everything that I am today, and I've been in my whole life, to the WWE Universe." https://t.co/K9IwTgJaFW

In November 2021, we covered The Montreal Screwjob and the reasons why Bret Hart left WWE in 1997. The former world champion was well within his rights to walk away from Vince McMahon's company and help WCW win the Monday Night Wars.

There is a slogan in wrestling "never say never" since even Bret Hart was able to make his return to WWE after the events in Montreal. It took the WWE Hall of Famer more than a decade, but he returned on January 4th, 2010.

As part of the appearance, the company referenced Survivor Series 1997 and Hart was able to patch things up with Shawn Michaels, but not with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

WWE India @WWEIndia Jan 4 2010, Bret Hart made his return to bury the hatchet with Mr. McMahon & Shawn Michaels. wwe.me/98qbDo Jan 4 2010, Bret Hart made his return to bury the hatchet with Mr. McMahon & Shawn Michaels. wwe.me/98qbDo https://t.co/Q7f6TnFnGa

The two men entered a storyline which ended when they went one-on-one at WrestleMania. It was lengthy since the company was able to address the events of one of the most controversial nights in WWE history, and allow Hart to get revenge.

Bruce Hart was the special guest referee for their encounter which went on to become a No Holds Barred Match. Bret Hart pinned McMahon to win the match and get the closure he deserved.

In reality, Hart and McMahon have been on speaking terms since 2002, but their heat made for a good storyline.

