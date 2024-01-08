This week in WWE history: John Cena ends massive streak, unthinkable return (January 1-January 7)

WWE had a huge week last week. The three major brands, all with prime-time television deals, had epic special episodes. RAW was Day 1, NXT had New Year's Evil, and SmackDown offered New Year's Revolution.

The shows featured big returns, surprises, debuts, and title matches. The likes of The Rock, Paul Ellering, Carlito, and The Authors of Pain returned to television. Additionally, Tyler Bate made his main roster debut.

Fans of the modern product certainly had a lot to enjoy last week, but if you're more of an old-school fan or somebody who wants to learn about the past, you're in luck. Sportskeeda offers a weekly article that looks back at major matches, moments, and shows from the history books.

This week's article primarily focuses on major returns spanning from 2002 to 2020. Additionally, a major show took place, as did an epic Steel Cage Match. What went down this week in the company's past?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. The Fiend returned to SmackDown on January 3, 2020

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend

WWE held an episode of SmackDown on January 3, 2020. The show took place at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. In just a matter of weeks, the COVID-19 pandemic led to a lockdown, so this was one of the last shows with live fans for over a year.

The main event of this program saw Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan team up. They battled King Corbin and Dolph Ziggler. Things ended in chaos, however, as The Fiend returned to attack Bryan.

Notably, The Fiend wasn't actually gone for particularly long, but it was still billed as a return of sorts. Regardless, this set up a Royal Rumble rematch between Bray Wyatt and Daniel Bryan in just a few weeks following this show.

#4. Bret Hart returned on RAW on January 4, 2010

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels

One of the most famous episodes of WWE Monday Night RAW ever aired on January 4, 2010. This show was held at the Nutten Center in Dayton, Ohio. This big event featured a return that nobody thought was possible.

This show was notable as it featured the WWE return of Bret Hart. While The Hitman did the Hall of Fame, a DVD, and a few other projects with the company after the 1997 split, this was his first live appearance on a weekly television show in front of an audience.

While Bret Hart's return was celebrated, it didn't end positively. In the final segment of the night, Vince McMahon shockingly kicked Bret below the belt and repeatedly shouted that The Hitman "deserved to get screwed."

#3. Triple H returned from injury on RAW on January 7, 2002

Expand Tweet

WWE Monday Night RAW took place live from Madison Square Garden over 22 years ago. The show was held in New York on January 7, 2002. Over 13,000 fans were jam-packed inside The World's Most Famous Arena.

This show was notable for one key reason. After being out for the better part of a year, Triple H made his return to WWE television. While he had been a heel for quite some time prior to being injured, The Game returned during this show as a babyface.

The ovation Triple H received from the New York fans has to be seen to be believed. His return featured the announcement that he'll be in the 2002 Royal Rumble. Kurt Angle interrupted the segment only to eat a Pedigree.

#2. WWE held New Year's Revolution on January 7, 2007

Expand Tweet

WWE held their New Year's Revolution Pay-Per-View 17 years ago on January 7, 2007. The show was held at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. Around 10,000 fans were in attendance for the big event.

The main event of the night saw John Cena battle a man who WWE claimed was undefeated in Umaga. While the Samoan had suffered losses before, specifically as Jamal of Three Minute Warning, he was on a roll as The Samoan Bulldozer.

The two men battled it out for around 17 minutes. In the end, John Cena managed to win via rollup, officially ending Umaga's undefeated streak. This bout set the stage for the two to clash at the 2007 Royal Rumble in a match fans still talk about to this very day.

#1. Jeff Hardy battled Umaga on RAW inside a Steel Cage on January 7, 2008

Expand Tweet

Finally, WWE held a Monday Night RAW event on January 7, 2008. This show took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Around 7,000 screaming fans were at the Connecticut arena for the big event.

This episode's hook was the return of RAW Roulette, which is similar to the "Spin The Wheel Make The Deal" concept WWE uses for Halloween Havoc on NXT. This set up the main event: a bout between Umaga and Jeff Hardy inside a steel cage.

The bout was a fun one, with the most notable spot being a Whisper in the Wind by Jeff off the top of the cage. That image was used in video packages highlighting Hardy for the remainder of his career in the promotion. In the end, Jeff stood tall ahead of a big match against Randy Orton.

