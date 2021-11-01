This week in WWE history - The Shield make history, Former WWE Champion retires, WWE Hall of Famer is born

This week's WWE news has been dominated by Charlotte and former superstar Bray Wyatt.

Rumors regarding Charlotte's WWE status were seemingly shut down following her appearance on SmackDown whilst Wyatt's non-compete clause finally expired.

Whilst these are the biggest news stories in 2021, there were much bigger things happening in the world of wrestling in years gone by.

The following list looks at just five of the biggest news stories from this week in wrestling history.

#5. The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar (WWE Hell in a Cell) - The end of an era - October 25th, 2015

Brock Lesnar ended The Undertaker's undefeated streak at WrestleMania 30. That fact will be etched into history until the end of time.

It was noted following the match that the Undertaker handpicked Lesnar to be the one to end the streak that had eclipsed two decades.

It was believed that this was the end for The Deadman but just 16 months later he made his return to WWE and made it clear that he wasn't finished with Brock Lesnar. Lesnar was looking to win the World Championship back from Seth Rollins at Battleground when The Deadman rose from the ashes and sent a brutal message to his conqueror.

After "The Match That's Too Big for WrestleMania" took place at SummerSlam, the two men ended their intense feud at Hell in a Cell back in 2015.

The Undertaker technically picked up the victory at SummerSlam after the timekeeper mistakenly rang the bell; the Phenom took advantage of this distraction to lock in Hells Gate and forced The Beast to lose consciousness.

At Hell in a Cell, it was Lesnar who was able to come out on top following an F5. It was a brutal match but it marked the end of one of the biggest feuds in WWE history.

After the match, The Deadman started a feud with The Wyatt Family which culminated the following month at Survivor Series. The former 7-time World Champion has since retired from the wrestling business, whilst Brock Lesnar has become the star that he was always destined to be.

