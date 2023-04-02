WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend is in full effect. WrestleMania Saturday was a major show held in front of tens of thousands of fans, with 'Mania Sunday set to repeat the first show's success.

In addition to the huge two-night extravaganza, World Wrestling Entertainment has been flooding fans with exciting programming. This includes NXT Stand & Deliver 2023, the Hall of Fame, and all of the typical action from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

With plenty of excitement both behind and ahead of fans, there are still some who prefer to look back and relive major moments from the past. This weekly list allows old-school fans to do exactly that while also potentially showing more recent fans huge events to better their understanding of what has made the company become what it is today.

This week's article will feature several earth-shattering moments in WWE history. This includes the first-ever WrestleMania, a popular WCW star jumping ship back to their previous employer, and a handful of memorable debuts. What big moments took place this week in history?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. X-Pac jumped ship to WWE RAW on March 30th, 1998

Sean Waltman has been known by many names. He first became a star in WWE under the name 1-2-3 Kid but left to join the rival World Championship Wrestling. As Syxx, Waltman was a key member of the New World Order but was ultimately let go by Eric Bischoff.

On the March 30th, 1998 edition of WWE RAW, Sean Waltman returned to the company now using the name X-Pac. The Kliq member immediately joined D-Generation X and cut a scathing promo on Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff.

X-Pac jumping ship back to the-then WWF gave the company more momentum following WrestleMania 14. He, along with the New Age Outlaws, also helped rebuild D-Generation X following Shawn Michaels' retirement due to a bad back.

#4. Ric Flair wrestled in what was meant to be his last match at WrestleMania 24 on March 30th, 2008

Ric Flair "retired" at WrestleMania 24

WWE WrestleMania 24 took place on March 30th, 2008. The epic event was held at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida. Over 70,000 fans were in attendance for a card featuring nine main bouts.

While numerous memorable and important matches took place at WWE WrestleMania 24, the best-remembered and most emotional is likely the bout between Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels. The stipulation of the match was that if The Nature Boy lost, he'd have to retire.

Flair lost after the two had an incredible bout for over 21 minutes. A retirement ceremony was held in Ric's honor the next night. He, of course, then returned to the ring for a tour in Australia, for TNA Wrestling, and even as recently as last year. Still, the night was incredible, even if his retirement was later tarnished.

#3. The first-ever WrestleMania took place on March 31st, 1985

80sTees @80stees On this date in 1985, WWF aired the first WrestleMania. In the main event, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T battled "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in a tag team match On this date in 1985, WWF aired the first WrestleMania. In the main event, Hulk Hogan and Mr. T battled "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in a tag team match https://t.co/0NXMv0TQrU

The first-ever WrestleMania took place on March 31st, 1985. The show was before WWE even offered pay-per-views in most markets and was instead shown to fans via closed-circuit television. The big event laid the groundwork for what fans know and love in the near-40 years since.

The show featured nine matches, with all but two running for less than seven minutes bell-to-bell. Still, the event was historic and memorable, especially for its use of celebrities such as Mr T., boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and musician-actor Liberace.

Speaking of Mr. T, the main event saw the famous actor team up with Hulk Hogan to battle Rowdy Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff in the main event. The bout was ultimately won by The Hulkster and his celebrity friend.

#2. Goldberg made his debut during RAW on March 31st, 2003

Bill Goldberg

Bill Goldberg rose to prominence in World Championship Wrestling in the late 1990s during the Attitude Era. He, along with a slew of other top stars, helped battle WWE during one of the most competitive wrestling wars of all time.

WCW eventually lost the war and was shut down in 2001. While many World Championship Wrestling stars went on to debut in or return to WWE, Goldberg never did, at least until March 31st, 2003.

March 31st was the date of Monday Night RAW. The Rock, fresh off of his WrestleMania bout with Steve Austin, taunted the crowd and the locker room, only for Goldberg to debut and spear The People's Champion. The two went on to clash at Backlash.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura made his in-ring debut during NXT TakeOver: Dallas on April 1st, 2016

Bui Club @BuiClub The first time we heard Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme during NXT Takeover Dallas was amazing #SmackDown The first time we heard Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance theme during NXT Takeover Dallas was amazing #SmackDown https://t.co/I3zmOIhqSK

WWE NXT TakeOver: Dallas took place on April 1st, 2016. The big show was held in front of about 9,000 fans at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas, and included five main card bouts.

While there were numerous exciting bouts on the card, the most memorable one featured Sami Zayn, who was about to move to the main roster, battling Shinsuke Nakamura. A major star in Japan, Nakamura was making his WWE debut at the big show.

The two talented stars went on to have an incredible 20-minute match, one that many believe is yet to be beaten in terms of quality at any other NXT Premium Live Event. Nakamura won the bout and soon after became a top contender for the NXT Championship.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes