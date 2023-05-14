This week in WWE history: Top champion forced to vacate championship due to injury, major giveaway (May 8-May 14)

WWE Backlash left a lot of fans excited for the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. Following the big show, the new rosters were officially in play after the 2023 draft, thus making RAW, SmackDown, and NXT all must-see shows.

Of course, as one big event ends, another is on the horizon. Much of RAW and SmackDown are focused on promoting Night of Champions taking place later this month. Meanwhile, NXT's big focus is on the upcoming Battleground event.

Despite there being so many big shows set to stream in the coming weeks, some fans still can't get enough pro wrestling action. Luckily, Sportskeeda has you covered with weekly installments looking back at major matches, moments, and events in WWE history.

This week's article will look at a major giveaway on pay-per-view, two legends clashing, a title being vacated, the debut of a future top star, and a major championship change. What went down?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history.

#5. Edge cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on SmackDown on May 11th, 2007

Edge is a former world champion

WWE SmackDown aired on May 11th, 2007. The show was taped from the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The main event was The Undertaker vs. Batista in a Steel Cage Match, but it was an impromptu bout that took place after that fans best remember.

Edge had won the Money in the Bank briefcase for the second time in his career. He first captured it by winning a ladder match in 2005. This time, he defeated Mr. Kennedy to win the briefcase on Monday Night RAW.

Just a few days later, Edge cashed the briefcase on The Undertaker. The Deadman was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion but suffered an injury and needed to lose the belt. Edge stepped in, won the belt, and the two went on to have a great rivalry once The Deadman returned.

#4. Daniel Bryan was forced to vacate the Intercontinental Title during RAW on May 11th, 2015

Daniel Bryan

The May 11th, 2015 edition of WWE RAW was an unfortunate one for both Daniel Bryan and the audience. The talented star had returned to action after dealing with a serious injury and went on to win the coveted Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, Bryan was hit by the injury bug again, with concussion issues becoming a consistent problem. After being out of action for around a month, Daniel returned to TV to address his health and the prestigious title. Sadly, he could only offer bad news.

Daniel Bryan wasn't cleared to compete and thus had to relinquish the belt. Bryan would then announce his retirement months later. Thankfully, The American Dragon recovered enough to return to action a few years later.

#3. Rob Van Dam debuted on RAW on May 12th, 1997

The May 12th, 1997 edition of WWE RAW took place in Newark, Delaware in front of about 4,000 fans. While the-then World Wrestling Federation was beginning to pick up steam. The company was still being soundly defeated by World Championship Wrestling in the battle for ratings.

As part of an attempt to get more eyeballs on RAW and create an interesting product, WWE brought on stars from Extreme Championship Wrestling for promos, matches, and stories, albeit brief ones. One such ECW star was Rob Van Dam.

Mr. Monday Night made his WWF debut on this show while still under a contract with Extreme Championship Wrestling. He wrestled and soundly defeated a young Jeff Hardy in about two minutes. Both men would later make a major splash in the company.

#2. Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan went one-on-one for the first-time ever on WWE TV during RAW on May 13th, 2002

WWE Today In History 🌐 @WWE__History May 13th 2002, RAW.Hulk Hogan beat Ric Flair to retain the WWE Title, this was their only 1 on 1 match on WWE TV #WWE http://t.co/1m8oaCnUHF May 13th 2002, RAW.Hulk Hogan beat Ric Flair to retain the WWE Title, this was their only 1 on 1 match on WWE TV #WWE http://t.co/1m8oaCnUHF

The May 13th, 2002 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW aired live from the Air Canada Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The show was the final episode of RAW before the Judgment Day pay-per-view.

While the show wasn't one to write home about, it does hold the distinct honor of being the first and only time Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair wrestled on WWE television. The two had clashed in WCW and on live events, but never on the titanic wrestling promotion's weekly programming.

Unfortunately, the bout was short. Hollywood Hogan defended the world title against The Nature Boy in a No DQ match, but the NWO, Steve Austin, Bradshaw, and Big Show all interfered. Hogan won the short match, but the bout is still an interesting footnote in history.

#1. WWE gave away a home during In Your House on May 14th, 1995

The first-ever In Your House pay-per-view took place on May 14th, 1995. The show took place live from the Onondaga Country War Memorial in Syracuse, New York. The show had six main card bouts.

The headline match of WWE In Your House was the-then world champion Diesel battling Sid. The most intriguing part of the show, however, was in the build up to the event. The-then WWF held a sweepstakes where the winner would get a house.

The winner of the In Your House sweepstakes ended up being an 11-year-old named Matthew Pomposelli. His family ended up selling the home, which was located in Florida, less than a year later.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes