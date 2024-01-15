This week in WWE history: Top stable invades as major show ends, record-breaking champion debuts (January 8-January 14)

WWE's business continues to boom. RAW and SmackDown this week featured big crowds that watched some of the biggest stars in the industry go at it. This was all ahead of the 2024 Royal Rumble, which is rapidly approaching.

Apart from the Royal Rumble event, there are numerous big-time shows scheduled for later in the year. The Elimination Chamber will take place in Perth, Australia at the iconic Optus Stadium on February 24. WrestleMania will also be a two-night extravaganza in early April.

There's a lot to look forward to when it comes to pro wrestling in 2024 and beyond. Some fans prefer to look back, however, and re-live major matches and moments from the past. For fans who prefer nostalgia, you're in for a treat, as Sportskeeda offers a weekly article that serves that very purpose.

This week's article looks back at the company's illustrious history including the debut of Monday Night RAW, two big-time pay-per-views from the 2000's, and two Premium Live Events with shocking conclusions. What went down this week in history?

Below are five key events that happened this week in WWE history:

#5. Edge cashed in at New Year's Revolution on January 8th, 2006

Edge at New Year's Revolution

WWE held the second-ever New Year's Revolution event on January 8th, 2006. The big show was held at the Pepsi Arena in Albany, New York. Around 11,000 fans were in attendance to watch a show that is well remembered to this very day.

Technically, WWE New Year's Revolution 2006 featured eight main card bouts, but the primary focus was on the final two. The scheduled main event of the evening was an Elimination Chamber Match featuring Chris Masters, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Kurt Angle, Carlito, and John Cena.

John Cena managed to win the bout and retain his coveted world title, but things took a turn when Edge became the first man to cash in the Money in the Bank contract. He took advantage of a battered and bloodied John Cena to win the title.

#4. New Year's Revolution was held in Puerto Rico on January 9th, 2005

The original New Year's Revolution event took place one year prior on January 9th, 2005. This show was notable for being the first of its kind and for a long time the only major WWE pay-per-view or special event held in Puerto Rico. More specifically, it took place at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan.

15,000 fans attended a show with seven main card matches. The likes of Christian, Lita, Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler, and Kane competed in the undercard. Meanwhile, the main event was the Elimination Chamber Match.

Triple H defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton, Edge, Batista, Chris Jericho, and Chris Benoit. After 35 minutes of intense action, The Game stood tall despite Shawn Michaels serving as a guest referee.

#3. Monday Night RAW debuted on January 11th, 1993

WWE fans know Monday Night RAW as the flagship program of the company. The red brand was the A-show of the Stamford-based promotion for many years, eventually helping the Vince McMahon-led company beat WCW and ECW in Monday Night Wars at the turn of the century.

The show was launched over 30 years ago on January 11th, 1993. RAW took over WWE's previous hit show, Prime Time Wrestling. The red brand was promised to be different than the standard wrestling show of the era.

The debut episode featured The Undertaker defeating Damien Demento in the main event. The likes of Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, and The Steiner Brothers were also in action on what is now a historic program that helped change the landscape of wrestling as fans know it.

#2. Gunther made his WWE debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool on January 12th, 2019

Gunther in Germany

WWE NXT UK was a brand born out of the success of NXT and the British wrestling scene. Not long after the weekly television show debuted, the brand held the NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool event on January 12, 2019.

The main event of the TakeOver special saw the then United Kingdom champion Pete Dunne defend his coveted title against Joe Coffey. The two men clashed for over 30 minutes, but ultimately, The Bruiserweight stood tall.

When it seemed as if the show was going to end with Dunne celebrating as champion, things took a sudden turn. Music began blaring and the towering WALTER made his WWE debut. He proceeded to lay out Joe Coffey. Today, WALTER is best known to fans as the unbeatable Gunther.

#1. NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II featured an invasion from NXT on January 12th, 2020

The first WWE NXT UK TakeOver was a tremendous success. Blackpool hosted another one exactly one year later on January 12th, 2020. This show, much like the original, was held at the Empress Ballroom.

One year after WALTER debuted by attacking Joe Coffey and standing face-to-face with Pete Dunne, The Ring General headlined the WWE NXT UK TakeOver special. He battled Coffey in what was a 27-minute main event.

While WALTER was the big surprise to close the show a year prior, he was at the receiving end this time around. NXT's Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish, and Kyle O'Reilly, collectively known as Undisputed Era, appeared and attacked Imperium to set up a major Worlds Collide main event.

