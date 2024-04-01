This week in WWE history: Two former world champions retire at WrestleMania, scary botch, and more (March 25-March 31)

WWE is experiencing a surge in popularity and business, unlike anything they've experienced in almost 25 years. Not since the famed Attitude Era has Stamford-based promotion been as hot as it is today.

This means all eyes are on WrestleMania 40. The company is more popular than it has been in ages and their biggest event of the year is coming up, so things are looking good for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

Of course, success doesn't come without a long road of failures, struggles, and accomplishments beforehand. WWE wouldn't be what it is today if not for around 70 years of history that helped shape the promotion into what fans know and love in 2024.

To appreciate the past and tickle the nostalgia bone of pro wrestling fans, Sportskeeda offers a weekly look back at major matches, events, promos, and moments. This article will recount five legendary WrestleMania events and the moments that made them so special.

Below are five major matches, moments, or events this week in WWE history:

#5. Shawn Michaels retired at WrestleMania on March 28, 2010

The first entry on this list was the 26th annual WrestleMania event. The show was held on March 28th, 2010, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Like so many other WrestleMania events, this WWE show was stacked. The main event, however, was the best match of the night. Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker clashed in a rematch from the prior year. Despite a stunning effort from HBK, The Phenom emerged victorious.

This time around, however, the encounter had even more meaning. Billed as Streak vs. Career, The Deadman and The HeartBreak Kid wrestled for around 24 minutes. In the end, however, The Undertaker was too much for Michaels. Aside from a one-time return in Saudi Arabia, this was indeed HBK's final bout and it proved to be a memorable one.

#4. The Austin Era began at WrestleMania 14 on March 29, 1998

One of the most notable and memorable crowning moments in WWE history took place at WrestleMania 14 in Boston on March 29, 1998.

The headlining act of the show saw Stone Cold Steve Austin challenge Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship. Austin had never been a world champion before this, while Shawn was one of the key figures in the company for a few years.

Mike Tyson was the referee, who despite being a part of D-Generation X, changed sides after being fed up with Shawn Michaels' poor conduct. After a grueling back and forth, The Rattlesnake overcame HBK to claim his maiden WWF Title and kickstart the ''Austin Era!'' The closing stages saw Tyson deliver a knockout punch and celebrate with Austin.

#3. Seth Rollins cashed in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania 31 on March 29, 2015

WWE held the memorable WrestleMania 31 event on March 29, 2015. The show was hosted at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Santa Clara, California.

The main event of WrestleMania 31 was an encounter between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Title. The match was shaping up to be one of the greatest in Roman's career, but things went in a direction that nobody saw coming.

WWE Money in the Bank holder Seth Rollins rushed into the ring and cashed in his briefcase mid-match, turning the bout into a Triple Threat Match. This led to The Visionary winning his first-ever world title in the company in what is well known as The Heist Of The Century.

#2. Brock Lesnar was involved in a scary botch at WrestleMania 19 on March 30, 2003

The next entry on this list features an incredibly scary moment. WWE held the 19th annual WrestleMania event on March 30, 2003. The Showcase of the Immortals was held at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington in front of around 54,000 fans.

While the show was stacked, the main event and most exciting bout of the night saw Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar battle it out for the WWE Championship. The Next Big Thing ultimately won, but one particular moment from the match remains memorable to this very day.

Lesnar went up to the top rope and went for a Shooting Star Press. However, The Beast Incarnate botched the move and landed straight on his neck. Fortunately, he did not suffer any serious damage and was able to complete the match. However, Lesnar never tried the move again despite a successful track record in OVW.

#1. Ric Flair "retired" from WWE at WrestleMania 24 on March 30, 2008

The final entry on this week's list is WWE WrestleMania 24. The Show of Shows was staged at the Florida Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, on March 30, 2008. The Stamford-based promotion claimed around 74,000 fans in attendance at The Showcase of the Immortals.

WrestleMania 24 was a massive event with numerous big matches, but it is best remembered for the retirement match between Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair. Michaels begrudgingly nailed Flair with a superkick in what was a classic match and the perfect send-off to the Nature Boy's career.

Flair received a wonderful ovation from the crowd and had a proper goodbye the next night on RAW. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be too long before Ric would wrestle again in Australia and TNA Wrestling, tainting what was an amazing goodbye.

