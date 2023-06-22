Three former champions to clash at Money in the Bank? - 5 matches WWE can add to Money in the Bank 2023

WWE fans can't wait for July 1, 2023. Money in the Bank 2023 will air live on that date from The O2 Arena in London, England. The show is set to feature an assortment of exciting matches.

Five big-time bouts have been confirmed for Money in the Bank. This includes The Bloodline Civil War, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship, and two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

While each of the five big matches announced for Money in the Bank is major, many still expect the card to grow. Six or seven bouts on the card feel far more likely than sticking to the five currently advertised to take place.

This article will look at five possible matches that World Wrestling Entertainment could conceivably add to the Premium Live Event. Several champions and top stars are yet to be booked, which opens up the opportunity to choose from several potential bouts.

#5. Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and Bianca Belair appear to be feuding

KayfabeKouncil @KayfabeKouncil On #Smackdown , Asuka receives the new #WWE Women's Championship from Adam Pearce. Charlotte Flair returns to challenge Asuka. On #Smackdown, Asuka receives the new #WWE Women's Championship from Adam Pearce. Charlotte Flair returns to challenge Asuka. https://t.co/CXgw1G3WKA

There is seemingly a three-way feud on WWE SmackDown featuring a trio of incredibly talented women. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Asuka are all fighting to lead the brand through the second half of 2023.

Asuka is the reigning WWE Women's Champion. She won the title through dubious means at Night of Champions. While Bianca deserves a rematch, Charlotte Flair jumped ahead and will now challenge Asuka for the belt the night before Money in the Bank.

There's a chance that Bianca Belair will disrupt the championship bout between Charlotte and Asuka. If the match doesn't have a clear winner, Adam Pearce may have the three women fight in a Triple Threat Match the next night.

#4. Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez was teased

Raquel Rodriguez and Megan Morant

Rhea Ripley won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match and went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair of the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Today, she's the reigning Women's World Champion.

While a few superstars have stepped up to Rhea, most have kept their distance. However, a new challenger is seemingly on the horizon as Raquel and Rhea teased an upcoming bout during the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE could rush the two into a big-time bout in England. While it could be argued that the two should have more time to feud between going straight to a match, fans likely wouldn't complain about seeing two powerhouses clash. Plus, they always delivered epic fights in NXT.

#3. Austin Theory could have an open challenge for the United States Championship

Austin Theory

Austin Theory captured the United States Championship at Survivor Series WarGames last year and has held onto the title.

While he's been champion for quite some time, he's often avoided defending his belt. He's also found ways to skate by and keep his coveted title even when he was seemingly set to lose, such as when he recently fought Jey Uso.

A-Town's Finest could hold an open challenge at Money in the Bank 2023. While he doesn't have a major ongoing feud at the moment, aside from some issues with The Brawling Brutes, WWE could surprise fans by having somebody such as Tyler Bate accept the match in England.

#2. The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles could be defended

chey ⚡️ @meloismone i want alba and isla to win this so bad 🤧 i want alba and isla to win this so bad 🤧 https://t.co/QsFdqCTkBZ

A major WWE Women's Tag Team Championship bout is set to go down. The reigning champions, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to compete in a Unification Match. They'll battle the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

The match is currently scheduled for Friday Night SmackDown. Whichever team wins, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will likely be the top stars of the division moving forward. They should defend the gold at the Premium Live Event to further cement the champions' dominance.

The bout could be a rematch. Another option is for Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to fight whoever leaves with gold. Regardless, the belts should be defended on a Premium Live Event and be treated as important.

#1. Gunther vs. Matt Riddle could happen

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Gunther vs Matt Riddle at MITB is surely happening or will be announced very soon #WWERaw Gunther vs Matt Riddle at MITB is surely happening or will be announced very soon #WWERaw https://t.co/HFR94H9woN

Gunther had a record-setting United Kingdom Championship reign while on NXT. He also looks to break The Honky Tonk Man's legendary Intercontinental Championship record, which has been in the books for 35 years.

The Ring General is currently in a heated feud with Matt Riddle. The Original Bro wants gold, but unfortunately, he found himself on the receiving end of a brutal beating during the most recent episode of RAW. Still, he likely wants revenge.

Riddle could get that revenge by fighting Gunther at WWE Money in the Bank. Can an injured Riddle stop a seemingly unstoppable champion? The story writes itself. Plus, the match would be excellent.

