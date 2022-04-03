3 interesting things that could happen on RAW following WrestleMania 38 (April 4, 2022)

WWE RAW following WrestleMania has always been a highly anticipated show. It has always been full of surprises, from unexpected returns to high-profile debuts. Fans can expect more of the same when RAW emanates live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Given that several ongoing feuds are expected to culminate at WrestleMania 38, the upcoming episode might feature WWE laying down the breadcrumbs for a few new ones. Moreover, it'd give us a fair idea of WWE's post-WrestleMania plans. On top of that, a few debuts might also occur on April 4.

All in all, the upcoming episode of RAW promises to deliver on all fronts. Fans can expect WWE to leave no stone unturned in delivering a power-packed episode.

Without further ado, here are three interesting things that could happen in the upcoming RAW:

#3. Drew McIntyre as Roman Reigns' next opponent

While Roman Reigns is yet to lock horns with Brock Lesnar in the Winner Takes All Title Unification Match at The Show of Shows, WWE has already locked McIntyre in as his next opponent.

If you weren't aware, WWE has been advertising Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for April 17. Given that The Big Dog is likely to become the new Unified Champion on April 3, a blockbuster feud for the title following WrestleMania looks to be on the cards. Creative could go on to lay down the foundations for the same on the upcoming episode of RAW.

On another note, Drew McIntyre defeated Happy Corbin in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 38. It's evident that WWE has been building the former Universal Champion strong ever since his return, and the main event push looks likely.

#2. Veer Mahan and Gable Steveson make their blockbuster debuts

After hyping him week after week through vignettes, WWE has announced that Veer Mahan will finally make his highly-anticipated re-debut on the upcoming episode of RAW. However, it'd be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the Indian-born superstar.

WWE currently seems to have no idea where it's headed with the United States Championship, so it could build Veer in the coming weeks before launching him into the title picture.

Another exciting debut scheduled for the upcoming RAW is of Gable Steveson. The Olympic Gold Medalist was introduced to the WWE Universe on the opening night of WrestleMania by none other than Stephanie McMahon.

As WWE is high on the NCAA Champion, we can expect them to build Gable as the next big thing. Creative could have him dominate superstars effortlessly before launching him into the main event scene.

#1. Cody Rhodes returns to RAW after six years

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE to face Seth Rollins on the opening night of WrestleMania 38. The duo put on quite a show. However, The American Nightmare emerged victorious after a 22-minute bout. Later, in an interview, Rhodes confirmed that he would feature on the upcoming episode of RAW.

It'll be the first appearance of the former AEW star on RAW following his release in 2016.

Creative could feature Cody on RAW to talk about his journey and what led him back to WWE. Also, expect creative to reveal Cody's next opponent during the same segment.

Who will be the next opponent of The American Nightmare? Sound off in the comments section.

