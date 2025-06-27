Three superstars to return to WWE and help CM Punk beat John Cena at Night of Champions? Potential explored

At WWE Night of Champions, John Cena will defend his title against CM Punk. The Second City Saint has an opportunity to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. Considering how Cena has won every match prior to this, the odds are not in Punk’s favor.

While the former AEW star doesn’t mind playing dirty to win, there is the chance that Cena could walk out with the title. However, what if someone came out to aid The Best in the World in his uphill battle against The G.O.A.T.? There are three superstars who could do so, and they have been foreshadowed in the last episode of SmackDown during Cena's pipebomb.

Previously known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, Nemeth is the best person to come out to help Punk. Not only does he work with TNA, which has a relationship with WWE, but he is also the best known among the three. He has kept himself relevant, and if he returns with his OG theme, the arena in Riyadh will go wild. He has feuded with both men, and fans would love to see him have a run in WWE. Fans have been vocal about WWE getting Ziggler back for one last run. He could be joined by Matt Cardona and Claudio Castagnoli.

Despite being the Indie King, Cardona has made it clear that he would love to re-sign with WWE for another run. He has feuded with both John Cena and Punk during his run in the company. He was featured in Cena's feud with Kane during the Embrace the Hate storyline.

This would be the perfect way for WWE to bring him back in an effort to help the Undisputed WWE Champ retain his title against Punk.

The last name on the list was the first that John Cena mentioned and the least likely appear. Formerly known as Cesaro in WWE, he is currently under contract with AEW as Claudio Castagnoli. He is a part of the Death Riders, and actively involved in the main-event picture with Jon Moxley.

Despite all that, he could have been another possible name who could have returned to help John Cena. These are just speculations as of now.

CM Punk’s oldest foe could help John Cena retain at Night of Champions

One ending to this high-profile match could be Cena retaining thanks to Seth Rollins. Mr. Money in the Bank has made it clear that he is a danger looming over both of them. This won’t be your typical save but an unintentional one. Rollins could come out to cash in his briefcase, only to be stopped by Punk. This could give Cena enough time to get the pinfall win.

Seth Rollins and John Cena [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Many fans have wondered why The Visionary isn't in a match at either Night of Champions or Saturday Night’s Main Event, and this could be the reason. He might interfere and try to cash in on either night.

