Tiffany Stratton to send WWE legend into retirement and once again turn heel? Exploring Evolution 2 possibility

Tiffany Stratton has been reigning supreme at the top of the SmackDown women's division as the WWE Women's Champion. She has faced numerous opponents on the main roster till now, but Stratton could be up for the biggest match of her career at Evolution 2.0. She could retire a WWE legend at the coming event, potentially turning heel in the process.

Ad

[Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the July 4 edition of SmackDown]

The Buff Barbie is set to face Trish Stratus in a blockbuster match at Evolution 2.0. WWE taped the July 4 episode of SmackDown this week after RAW, where fans saw the return of the Hall of Famer. Just when Tiffany Stratton was looking for an opponent for the upcoming premium live event, The Quintessential WWE Diva made a dramatic return to accept her challenge.

Ad

Trending

There is a good possibility that Trish Stratus may have come back for one last dance, as this is a long overdue match. The company had sown the seeds of this bout at Money in the Bank last year. While the chances of Tiffany Stratton retiring the WWE legend at Evolution are fairly high, the 26-year-old turning heel seems unlikely.

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

Triple H has been building Stratton as the face and future of the women's division. So, it's quite unlikely that the company would turn her heel anytime soon, at least not for a one-off feud with the Hall of Famer. The company seemingly wants to give The Buff Barbie a big victory over the legendary Trish Stratus to solidify her footing as a top-tier star.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tiffany Stratton to lose the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam?

Tiffany Stratton has been carrying the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder since January this year. However, her days as champion may be numbered. There is a good possibility that she could lose the coveted title at SummerSlam this year.

The Buff Barbie will face the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, at The Biggest Party of the Summer. There is no doubt that Cargill poses a legitimate threat to her championship reign. With the amount of momentum she has, The Storm has a good chance of dethroning Stratton at the August spectacle.

Ad

However, even if Tiffany Stratton manages to overcome Jade Cargill, a much bigger threat would be lurking in the shadows. Naomi could be waiting to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Women's Champion.

In either case, Stratton is at risk of losing her coveted title at the summer extravaganza. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for The Buff Barbie and whether her time as champion could be nearing its end.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!