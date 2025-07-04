Tiffany Stratton to send WWE legend into retirement and once again turn heel? Exploring Evolution 2 possibility

Tiffany Stratton has been reigning supreme at the top of the SmackDown women's division as the WWE Women's Champion. She has faced numerous opponents on the main roster till now, but Stratton could be up for the biggest match of her career at Evolution 2.0. She could retire a WWE legend at the coming event, potentially turning heel in the process.
[Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the July 4 edition of SmackDown]
The Buff Barbie is set to face Trish Stratus in a blockbuster match at Evolution 2.0. WWE taped the July 4 episode of SmackDown this week after RAW, where fans saw the return of the Hall of Famer. Just when Tiffany Stratton was looking for an opponent for the upcoming premium live event, The Quintessential WWE Diva made a dramatic return to accept her challenge.
There is a good possibility that Trish Stratus may have come back for one last dance, as this is a long overdue match. The company had sown the seeds of this bout at Money in the Bank last year. While the chances of Tiffany Stratton retiring the WWE legend at Evolution are fairly high, the 26-year-old turning heel seems unlikely.
Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!
Triple H has been building Stratton as the face and future of the women's division. So, it's quite unlikely that the company would turn her heel anytime soon, at least not for a one-off feud with the Hall of Famer. The company seemingly wants to give The Buff Barbie a big victory over the legendary Trish Stratus to solidify her footing as a top-tier star.
Tiffany Stratton to lose the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam?
Tiffany Stratton has been carrying the WWE Women's Championship on her shoulder since January this year. However, her days as champion may be numbered. There is a good possibility that she could lose the coveted title at SummerSlam this year.
The Buff Barbie will face the 2025 Queen of the Ring, Jade Cargill, at The Biggest Party of the Summer. There is no doubt that Cargill poses a legitimate threat to her championship reign. With the amount of momentum she has, The Storm has a good chance of dethroning Stratton at the August spectacle.
However, even if Tiffany Stratton manages to overcome Jade Cargill, a much bigger threat would be lurking in the shadows. Naomi could be waiting to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase and walk out of SummerSlam as the WWE Women's Champion.
In either case, Stratton is at risk of losing her coveted title at the summer extravaganza. It will be interesting to see how things shape up for The Buff Barbie and whether her time as champion could be nearing its end.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!