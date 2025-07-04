WWE SmackDown is not live tonight: Here's why!

By Tathya Sachdev
Published Jul 04, 2025 10:57 GMT
WWE SmackDown is the second longest-running weekly program. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will air at 8/7c on the USA Network domestically, and stream on Netflix worldwide beginning at the same time. However, the episode won't actually be live.

In fact, even last week, SmackDown didn't air live in the USA, airing on a tape delay in its regular time slot on the USA Network. Meanwhile, it had aired earlier in the day globally on Netflix. This follows WWE's trend of SmackDown episodes held in the Middle East and in Europe.

Tonight's SmackDown does not fall into that category. This week's show was actually taped earlier this week on Monday, following the Monday Night RAW broadcast, which aired earlier than its regular timeslot.

Meanwhile, SmackDown, taped later in the evening, will, in fact, air tonight in its regular timeslot. The reason for this taping is simple: today is the Fourth of July, the Independence Day of the United States of America.

The show being taped on Monday gives WWE's Superstars and crew the day off to celebrate the occasion away from work and with their close ones. It also stands to reason that tickets may not always sell well on such an occasion in the USA.

Therefore, it makes complete logistical sense for WWE to simply skip doing a live event on the Fourth of July.

What can one expect on tonight's SmackDown?

Tonight's show is set to add key matches to the cards for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution next weekend. The viewer can also expect a few major returns on the show, including that of a WWE Hall of Famer as well as the return of one of the most popular and decorated supertsars of this era.

It won't be a spoiler to share that the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jimmy Uso and new US Champion Solo Sikoa will be in attendance at the show. Unfortunately, though, "you can't see" John Cena tonight, for his next advertised appearance isn't until two weeks from tonight.

Lastly, Friday Night SmackDown finally returns to its two-hour format starting tonight. The readers can check out spoilers from tonight's show by clicking here.

About the author
Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev

Tathya Sachdev is an undergraduate student majoring in English literature and an aspiring professional snooker player. Before joining Sportskeeda's WWE Trends division, Tathya spent a year as a news writer for eWrestlingNews and Wrestling Headlines and has contributed editorials to various publications.

Tathya got hooked on wrestling during the Road to WrestleMania 34 when there was widespread speculation about a potential John Cena vs The Undertaker match because they had always been the two most popular stars amongst the casual viewing audience in the country. The buildup to their match fueled his curiosity. Despite the brief match, he began exploring wrestling through Sportskeeda during this time, which led him to become passionate about the industry.

CM Punk is a standout figure for Tathya, as he believes the star is a true master of blending fiction and reality in wrestling. Among a whole lot of things about CM Punk, he also resonates with Punk's mantra: "I'm straight edge, and straight edge means I'm better than you."

Tathya interviewed wrestling stars such as Gunther and Drew McIntyre at the WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023 in Hyderabad.

Know More

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
