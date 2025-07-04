WWE SmackDown is not live tonight: Here's why!

Tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown will air at 8/7c on the USA Network domestically, and stream on Netflix worldwide beginning at the same time. However, the episode won't actually be live.
In fact, even last week, SmackDown didn't air live in the USA, airing on a tape delay in its regular time slot on the USA Network. Meanwhile, it had aired earlier in the day globally on Netflix. This follows WWE's trend of SmackDown episodes held in the Middle East and in Europe.
Tonight's SmackDown does not fall into that category. This week's show was actually taped earlier this week on Monday, following the Monday Night RAW broadcast, which aired earlier than its regular timeslot.
Meanwhile, SmackDown, taped later in the evening, will, in fact, air tonight in its regular timeslot. The reason for this taping is simple: today is the Fourth of July, the Independence Day of the United States of America.
The show being taped on Monday gives WWE's Superstars and crew the day off to celebrate the occasion away from work and with their close ones. It also stands to reason that tickets may not always sell well on such an occasion in the USA.
Therefore, it makes complete logistical sense for WWE to simply skip doing a live event on the Fourth of July.
What can one expect on tonight's SmackDown?
Tonight's show is set to add key matches to the cards for WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and WWE Evolution next weekend. The viewer can also expect a few major returns on the show, including that of a WWE Hall of Famer as well as the return of one of the most popular and decorated supertsars of this era.
It won't be a spoiler to share that the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jacob Fatu, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Jimmy Uso and new US Champion Solo Sikoa will be in attendance at the show. Unfortunately, though, "you can't see" John Cena tonight, for his next advertised appearance isn't until two weeks from tonight.
Lastly, Friday Night SmackDown finally returns to its two-hour format starting tonight. The readers can check out spoilers from tonight's show by clicking here.
