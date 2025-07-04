WWE SmackDown Spoilers: 4 Surprises to expect on tonight's show - Two major returns; Jacob Fatu's new team

This week's episode of SmackDown will not air live as usual. The episode was pre-taped after this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. Since it was pre-taped, the results have already been spoiled before its global release. The show was filled with surprises, including the returns of two major stars.

Ad

Let's take a look at four surprises fans can expect on tonight's episode of SmackDown:

#4. Jimmy Uso teams up with Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu shocked the world by betraying Solo Sikoa at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. Following that, Solo challenged Jacob for the United States Championship at Night of Champions. At the event, with the help of a returning Tonga Loa, a debuting Tala Tonga, and JC Mateo, Solo defeated The Samoan Werewolf to win the title.

Ad

Trending

Did Goldberg ruin Bray Wyatt's career? - Watch Now!

During the latest SmackDown tapings, Jimmy Uso helped Jacob even the odds against Solo's new Bloodline. He teamed up with Fatu to help him pin the current United States Champion.

#3. Trish Stratus returns

Tiffany Stratton has been at the top of SmackDown's women's division for a long time. She came out on the Friday Night Show to address Jade Cargill, who won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and will potentially challenge her at SummerSlam. While confronting Jade, Tiffany showed interest in defending her title at Evolution.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

She issued a challenge to Hall of Famer and legend Trish Stratus. Stratus came out and accepted the challenge from the Buff Barbie. They will face off at WWE's all-women's PLE next week in Atlanta.

This will be Stratus' first match since this year's Elimination Chamber, where she teamed up with Stratton to face Nia Jax and Candice LeRae.

#2. Charlotte Flair teams up with Alexa Bliss

It was announced on this week's episode of RAW that Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their WWE Tag Team Championship at Evolution. They will have to defend the titles in a Fatal Four-Way match against teams from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT each.

Ad

On the Friday Night Show, Nick Aldis offered Charlotte an opportunity to compete in a qualifying match if she teamed up with Alexa Bliss. The Queen accepted and partnered with Bliss in a Triple Threat qualifying match against Secret Service and the team of B-Fab and Michin. The duo won and will compete at Evolution for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

#1. Drew McIntyre returns on SmackDown

Drew McIntyre has been absent from WWE programming since his Steel Cage match against Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event. Drew was written off WWE programming after he lost the match and was brutally attacked by Priest.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior returned to the blue brand to confront Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, who were already in the ring. He mocked both men before Randy hit an RKO on him. A match was made official between the two for Saturday Night's Main Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!