WWE SmackDown SPOILER Results: 14-time champ debuts new tag team; top champion pinned; legend returns (7/4/25)

Cody Rhodes kicked off the July 4 episode of WWE SmackDown and was immediately interrupted by Randy Orton. Orton confessed that he couldn't punt kick Cody since the latter had earned his respect during the match.

Randy promised Cody that he would beat John Cena at SummerSlam and bring the title home to SmackDown, where it belongs. Drew McIntyre showed up and mocked the two, trying to turn them against each other before being promptly dropped with an RKO, courtesy of Orton.

WWE SmackDown SPOILER Results (July 4, 2025):

Backstage, Charlotte was talking to Nick Aldis, who suggested that she should team up with Alexa Bliss to face Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The winner of the match would go on to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Drew McIntyre came in and asked Aldis for a match against Randy Orton next week. Jacob Fatu arrived shortly after and booked a match to team up with Jimmy Uso to face Solo and the new Bloodline.

WWE SmackDown Results: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Michin & B-Fab vs. Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

We got a big six-woman tag match tonight with 14-time champion Charlotte teaming up with Alexa for the first time. The new duo was dominating for the most part, and Alexa Bliss picked up the win for her team.

Result: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss def. Michin & B-Fab & Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

Grade: B

WWE SmackDown Results: The Wyatt Sicks vs. Berto, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford & Chris Sabin

We got an odd team consisting of one member from each of the tag teams facing off with the Wyatt Sicks. The Wyatts put on a great match, and Rowan picked up the win for his team by pinning Chris Sabin.

Result: The Wyatt Sicks def. Berto, Johnny Gargano, Montez Ford & Chris Sabin

Grade: B+

Tiffany Stratton was out next to talk about her SummerSlam title match against Jade Cargill. She said that she also planned to defend her title at Evolution before being interrupted by Cargill.

Tiffany managed to throw a challenge that her Evolution opponent would be Trish Stratus, and the latter showed up to accept the challenge before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results: Fraxiom vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix

Fraxiom took on the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix in a high-flying match. Both teams put on a great showing, but Andrade and Fenix got the win in the end.

Result: Andrade & Rey Fenix def. Fraxiom

Grade: B

Damian Priest was talking to Aleister Black backstage on SmackDown and tried to explain why R-Truth was acting the way he was. Priest mentioned that Truth and Black had a match set for next week before almost getting into a fight with Aleister.

WWE SmackDown Results: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso vs. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

Jacob and Jimmy teamed up for the first time against their former stablemates, Solo and JC Mateo. We got some hard-hitting moves, but in the end, Solo was pinned by Fatu, who picked up the win.

Result: Jacob Fatu & Jimmy Uso def. Solo Sikoa & JC Mateo

Grade: B+

However, the show ended with Fatu being thrown into a table via a Shield Triple Powerbomb by the New Bloodline.

