Tiffany Stratton vacating WWE Women’s Title due to injury and 3 things that could happen on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza

By Love Verma
Published Sep 18, 2025 06:21 GMT
Tiffany Stratton &amp; Brock Lesnar. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Tiffany Stratton & Brock Lesnar. [Image credits: WWE.com]

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be the final show ahead of Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The company has already announced a US Title match for the show. Additionally, the night before Wrestlepalooza will witness an appearance from Cody Rhodes.

In this article, we will be looking at four things that could happen on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the Indianapolis show.

#4. Tiffany Stratton may be forced to vacate the Women's Title

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton competed against Jade Cargill last week, where she suffered a post-match beatdown by Nia Jax. However, before this, Tiffany jumped into the ringside for a moonsault, but she didn't land well, raising concerns about a possible injury.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Stratton apparently did not get cleared after Friday Night SmackDown.

If the reports are true and Tiffany suffered a serious injury from that spot, the WWE Women's Champion might have to vacate the title on the blue brand. This could also lead to a tournament on SmackDown to crown a new champion.

#3. The Miz could turn on Carmelo Hayes after he loses the US Title match

Sami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes are set to compete in a United States Championship match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, we have seen visible conflicts between The Miz and Melo.

This increases the chances of The A-lister finally turning against the former NXT Champion after he suffers a potential loss on the blue brand. This will plant the seeds for Melo's babyface run in the Stamford-based promotion.

#2. Randy Orton might become the special guest referee for the Wrestlepalooza match

Cody Rhodes is back on Friday Night SmackDown and set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza. However, Orton is also involved in this mix, and the company may probably incorporate him at the Indianapolis show.

This could happen if The Legend Killer is announced as the special guest referee for the Rhodes vs. McIntyre match. A twist like this will generate more buzz for the Undisputed WWE Title match at the PLE.

#1. Brock Lesnar could attack Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar is set to appear in the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and the Beast is ready to face John Cena at the Indianapolis event. However, before that, Nick Aldis might be the next target of The Mayor of Suplex City.

Last week, he attacked R-Truth, and if Nick confronts Lesnar about the same, he might get punished in return. By attacking the National Treasure, Lesnar will solidify his domination and gain a big momentum ahead of his showdown against The Franchise Player.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Neda Ali
