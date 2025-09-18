Tiffany Stratton vacating WWE Women’s Title due to injury and 3 things that could happen on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to be the final show ahead of Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event. The company has already announced a US Title match for the show. Additionally, the night before Wrestlepalooza will witness an appearance from Cody Rhodes.In this article, we will be looking at four things that could happen on the go-home episode of SmackDown before the Indianapolis show.#4. Tiffany Stratton may be forced to vacate the Women's TitleWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINK“Tiffany (Stratton) apparently did not get cleared after SmackDown. And the most likely spot was a Moonsault off the post in the championship match with Jade Cargill, where she smashed her head on the ground. And this was right before the finish, and they both got counted out.WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton competed against Jade Cargill last week, where she suffered a post-match beatdown by Nia Jax. However, before this, Tiffany jumped into the ringside for a moonsault, but she didn't land well, raising concerns about a possible injury. According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Stratton apparently did not get cleared after Friday Night SmackDown.If the reports are true and Tiffany suffered a serious injury from that spot, the WWE Women's Champion might have to vacate the title on the blue brand. This could also lead to a tournament on SmackDown to crown a new champion.#3. The Miz could turn on Carmelo Hayes after he loses the US Title matchWrestlePurists @WrestlePuristsLINKNick Aldis told The Miz that Carmelo Hayes already spoke to him regarding a title opportunity Miz assumed it was for the Tag Team Titles, but Aldis knew that it wasn’t… 👀 #SmackDownSami Zayn and Carmelo Hayes are set to compete in a United States Championship match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Over the past few weeks, we have seen visible conflicts between The Miz and Melo.This increases the chances of The A-lister finally turning against the former NXT Champion after he suffers a potential loss on the blue brand. This will plant the seeds for Melo's babyface run in the Stamford-based promotion.#2. Randy Orton might become the special guest referee for the Wrestlepalooza matchCody Rhodes is back on Friday Night SmackDown and set to lock horns with Drew McIntyre at WWE Wrestlepalooza. However, Orton is also involved in this mix, and the company may probably incorporate him at the Indianapolis show.This could happen if The Legend Killer is announced as the special guest referee for the Rhodes vs. McIntyre match. A twist like this will generate more buzz for the Undisputed WWE Title match at the PLE.#1. Brock Lesnar could attack Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDownBrock Lesnar is set to appear in the upcoming edition of SmackDown, and the Beast is ready to face John Cena at the Indianapolis event. However, before that, Nick Aldis might be the next target of The Mayor of Suplex City.Last week, he attacked R-Truth, and if Nick confronts Lesnar about the same, he might get punished in return. By attacking the National Treasure, Lesnar will solidify his domination and gain a big momentum ahead of his showdown against The Franchise Player.