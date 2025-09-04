TKO to force Triple H into suspending current WWE champions after Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

The first episode of Monday Night RAW after WWE Clash in Paris saw a controversial angle being played out, with reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch slapping CM Punk multiple times. Lynch's actions could see her land in massive trouble with management.At the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event, Lynch helped her husband, Seth Rollins, retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso. With Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed ejected from the building and Paul Heyman hospitalized after being choked out by Roman Reigns earlier that night, Rollins was all by himself. However, The Visionary came up with a plan, ensuring his wife would still see him walk out as the World Heavyweight Champion.While the heel duo's actions were completely within the rules of a Fatal Four-Way Match, they did push a lot of boundaries. The following night on RAW, Lynch also put her hands on Punk. This may lead to TKO forcing WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H to suspend the two reigning champions.That said, this is mere conjecture at this point. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostVince Russo didn't like the Becky Lynch-CM Punk angle from WWE RAWVince Russo was critical of the Becky Lynch-CM Punk angle from this week's Monday Night RAW. He claimed that Punk left his tail between his legs despite being repeatedly slapped by The Man.Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo said:&quot;I felt like Punk left with his tail between his legs, and it was flat. I did not like the ending of that. I'm not buying that, bro, because if you've got a female out there slapping the c**p out of a male, I don't understand at what point enough is enough. You're just going to stand there and let a female slap you. I don't understand what you're supposed to do.&quot;Punk will appear on this week's WWE SmackDown, which is set to take place in Chicago. It will be interesting to see what Triple H has in store for fans this Friday.