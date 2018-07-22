Top 10 dream WWE matches that never happened

Hulk Hogan and John Cena never had the opportunity to square-off

Throughout the years, the entire wrestling fanbase around the globe has certainly witnessed several much-awaited dream matches come true, however, over the course of these past few years, there have also been numerous matches which we can only imagine in our dreams and unfortunately for some of us, these matches will sadly never occur as well.

Almost every top name in the Pro Wrestling industry have almost collided against each other at one point or the another and with wrestling being so versatile in 2018, a crossover between two major promotions almost seems like an everyday thing now.

However, despite everything being said and done, at the end of the day, there are indeed numerous dream matches that we know for sure might never occur. For instance, a clash between The Rock and his blood-brother Roman Reigns is a heavily anticipated dream match, which has actually been talked about in the past, but, we almost know for sure that it is pretty unlikely to occur in the future.

With that being said, here are 10 biggest WWE matches that never happened:

#10 Bull Nakano vs Asuka

This match would have torn the roof down!

Prior to her WWE debut, Asuka FKA Kana was arguably one of the biggest and popular female superstars in Japan, where she most notably competed in the Japanese independent circuit and for notable promotions such as Reina Joshi Puroresu, Osaka Joshi Pro Wrestling and much more. However, following her WWE debut in 2015, Asuka eventually went on to establish herself as the most dominant female superstar in the entire company, despite only working under the NXT brand.

During her reign as NXT Women’s Champion, Asuka broke several records and destroyed every single competitor and challenger who was willing to step up to ‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ and in a pretty comprehensive manner, Asuka ultimately went on to mark her legacy in the WWE by holding on to the NXT Women’s Title for a total of 514 days.

A clash against former WWF Women’s Champion Bull Nakano was never really discussed with, other than the time when The Observer’s Dave Meltzer predicted on social media that Bull Nakano would eventually go on to end Asuka’s legendary undefeated streak in the WWE. But, a clash between two of Japan’s absolute best female superstars eventually never occurred and Nakano never really considered coming out of retirement after 2012.

