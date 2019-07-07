10 Top WWE matches of 2019 (so far)

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 624 // 07 Jul 2019, 04:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kofi Kingston has been a surprising breakout star in WWE so far.

It is fair to say that WWE has had a mixed year so far. There have been matches and segments that have disappointed such as the segments involving the Revival and the Usos, Charlotte Flair vs Lacey Evans, and Becky Lynch vs. Alicia Fox.

However, several excellent, high-quality matchups took place this year as well on WWE pay-per-views and television as well. There were excellent matches for some of WWE's most prestigious championships.

There have been seven pay-per-views this year in WWE so far. All of these shows have been pretty good, and it is exciting to think about how WWE will close out this year. Superstars such as Daniel Bryan, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, and AJ Styles have competed in some of WWE's best matches of the year.

Shonourableable mentions include Buddy Murphy vs. Akira Tozawa vs. Hideo Itami vs. Kalisto at Royal Rumble, Asuka vs. Becky Lynch at Royal Rumble, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio on the January 22, 2019 edition of SmackDown Live, and Bobby Roode & Chad Gable vs. The Revival on the February 11, 2019 edition of Monday Night Raw.

#10 Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs Akira Tozawa (Elimination Chamber)

Buddy Murphy and Akira Tozawa competed in 205 Live's best match of the year.

Akira Tozawa defeated Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, and Lio Rush in a fatal-four-way elimination match to become the number one contender to the Cruiserweight Championship. He then had the best cruiserweight match of the year against Buddy Murphy on the kickoff show of Elimination Chamber.

Akira Tozawa started the match quickly with several strikes until Buddy Murphy fluidly countered a suicide dive into a suplex. The Stamina Monster then made an excellent comeback with various kicks, a beautiful backdrop suplex, and a vicious shining wizard. In the best spot of the match, Buddy Murphy went for a military press on the top rope that Akira Tozawa countered into an Avalanche Rana.

Akira Tozawa was an incredibly believable challenger and his sequence at the end where he hit a Reverse Rana, followed by two suicide dives, and a Diving Senton to the back of Akira Tozawa. Buddy Murphy showed off his greatness at the end when he excellently countered the Octopus Hold into Murphy's Law.

This match proved that the wrestlers on 205 Live are some of the best wrestlers in the world as it was an excellent singles match that elevated both men.

1 / 10 NEXT