Top 10 WWE Matches of AJ Styles

AJ Styles has competed at the very highest level and has shared the ring with the world’s absolute best Professional Wrestlers

Throughout his illustrious Pro Wrestling career, ‘The Phenomenal One’ AJ Styles has competed at the very highest level and has shared the ring with the world’s absolute best Professional Wrestlers.

And, ever since signing with the WWE in 2016, the former IWGP and TNA Heavyweight Champion have also competed against some of WWE’s very elite athletes.

Currently, in his second reign as WWE Champion, Styles has already shared the ring with WWE’s very best superstars in the form of John Cena,

Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho, and Roman Reigns and with that being said, let us now take a look back at The Phenomenal One’s 10 best WWE matches so far.

#10 AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura- Money in the Bank, 2018

The Phenomenal One and The King of Strong Style put together an outstanding Last Man Standing WWE Championship match at this year’s Money in The Bank

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2016, both Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura cemented their place as two of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s top superstars, alongside the likes of NJPW homegrown stars Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tetsuya Naito, and Kenny Omega.

During their time in NJPW, Nakamura and Styles represented two of the world’s most popular factions’ in the form of CHAOS and Bullet Club respectively.

In January of 2016, Nakamura and Styles squared-off against each other for the very first time in history, when the latter unsuccessfully challenged for ‘The King of Strong Style’s’ IWGP Intercontinental Championship and ever since the two men jumped ship to the WWE, the entire Pro Wrestling World were patiently waiting for a huge rematch between the two.

However, after their disappointing outing at WrestleMania 34, it can be somewhat argued that Nakamura and Styles’ rivalry in the WWE was definitely stretched a bit too much and did not have the similar flavour to it like NJPW.

But, regardless of a few disappointing bouts against each other, ‘The Phenomenal One’ and ‘The King of Strong Style’ eventually did put together an outstanding Last Man Standing WWE Championship match at this year’s Money in The Bank, in what also remains as their best match together in the WWE.

