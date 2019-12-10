Top 11 Superstars who were unfortunately let go by WWE in 2019

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 10 Dec 2019, 21:54 IST

Vince McMahon/Jon Moxley

With the arrival of AEW, it has been quite an eventful year when it comes to releases in WWE as it was believed that the company would not be letting go of Superstars for the fear of them joining AEW. However, with the recent string of releases, it looks the company has changed its mind.

In this article, we will look at the top 11 Superstars that left Vince McMahon's company this year. While top NXT and 205 Live Superstars such as Kenta, ACH, and Kacy Catanzaro were also released this year, we will look at the main rosters Superstars that got the ax in 2019:

#11 Dean Ambrose

The former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose decided to walk away from the company once his contract was up in April of this year. In an interesting move, WWE put out a public statement revealing that Ambrose will not be re-signing with the company and that the would-be parting ways.

Ambrose soon joined AEW making a huge debut at Double or Nothing. Talking to Chris Van Vliet, Ambrose - now known as Jon Moxley - revealed why he chose to sign with AEW:

A lot of it was timing and the chance to not just do the things I want to do, but change the business. It really does create a viable alternative because I can be a difference-maker here, and it was almost like I had to. It was like Double or Nothing chose me."

"I loved everything they said. From the business kind of plan to the ideas, to the way we're going to do stuff to the creative aspect of it or whatever, I was like okay. There was no reason to not jump on this boat and take the journey.

Ever since leaving the company, Moxley has stated multiple times how unhappy he was working in WWE and how felt that their creative team stifled him.

