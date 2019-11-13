WWE Rumors: The Colons part ways with WWE

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 13 Nov 2019, 16:58 IST SHARE

Primo and Epico

WWE tag-team The Colons are reportedly done with the company as Rajah reports that Primo and Epico have left the company.

Here's what they've reported,

"Even though it hasn’t been announced yet by WWE, The Colons are reportedly done with the company and it is the reason why they weren’t on the recent WWE house show in San Juan."

Where have the Colons been?

The Colons have been working for WWC in Puerto Rico, which is their family's own promotion, in recent months and have been feuding over the main title there.

Read Also: WWE have made an offer for Carlito to return

On the other hand, their WWE run was marred by several repackaging attempts that never got off the ground such as Los Matadores with El Torito and the Shining Stars, neither of which led to successful runs.

The last time the Colons were on television was January when they lost a dark match against Heavy Machinery.

Update on the future of WWE tag-team The Colons

Many believed that the Colons had already been released but that wasn't the case as we reported in October, Savio Vega confirmed in an interview that they were still under contract but their deals were up this year.

Advertisement

It's a shame things didn't quite work out for Primo and Epico in WWE as they're definitely talented wrestlers from a great legacy.

This news follows fellow hispanic talent Sin Cara (previously known as Hunico) asking for his release on social media. Although it's slated that Cara's contract expires in three years so it could be sometime until he follows Primo and Epico out of the door.

We wish the Colons all the best in their future endeavours.

Will you miss The Colons? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!