Top 3 iconic Jade Cargill moments you must know about 

Jade Cargill stirred up the wrestling world after signing with WWE. The 31-year-old was associated with AEW for two years, where she rose to prominence.

Cargill's accomplishments in the past year grabbed eyeballs within the industry. Her impressive physique, paired with her ability to take down whoever stood in her path, made her all the more admirable.

Cargill has already made a statement citing Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Nia Jax as her dream opponents in WWE. Given her accolades, fans might get to witness these blockbuster feuds soon.

Below is a list of a few iconic moments in her wrestling career one must know:

#3. Teaming up with Shaquille O'Neal

Jade Cargill arrived in AEW in November 2021, where she interrupted Cody Rhodes. She announced Shaquille O'Neal was set to appear in Tony Khan's promotion for a match. Brandi Rhodes was also a part of the feud as a non-active competitor. She often called out Cargill for confronting her husband.

Shortly after Shaquille O'Neal's AEW debut, a tag team feud ensued where he teamed up with Jade Cargill against The American Nightmare and Red Velvet. The duo emerged winners, and soon after, Cargill defeated Dani Jordyn to win her first singles match. This kicked off her iconic streak that would break records years later.

#2. Inaugural and longest reigning TBS Champion on AEW

Jade Cargill competed in the TBS Championship Tournament that kickstarted in August 2021. She proceeded to the final against Ruby Soho and won the title on January 5, 2022.

She went on to hold the title for 508 days, destroying whoever came in her path. Cargill defended the championship against Julia Hart, Taya Valkyrie, and Athena, to name a few. At AEW Double or Nothing, the 31-year-old lost the title to a returning Kris Statlander, who accepted her open challenge.

#1. Undefeated streak

Ever since stepping foot into All Elite Wrestling, Jade Cargill made her stance and persona very clear. She did not fear anyone and demolished whoever stood in her path.

Since debuting on the promotion, Cargill made an impression on the wrestling world and stood tall. She had a splendid streak of 60-0, which concluded in May this year. It was reported that she needed some time away from the ring, thus ending what was an awe-inspiring streak for the women's division on the promotion.

