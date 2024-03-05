Top 4 Paul Heyman promos that altered the wrestling industry forever

Paul Heyman has been announced as the first inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024. The Wiseman will receive the honors in the city that’s synonymous with his legendary career. Philadelphia will witness the veteran’s speech just hours before he accompanies The Bloodline to their tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Heyman has, for a long time, been associated with some of the most influential and pivotal moments this industry has seen. The “Mayor of the Land of the Extreme” has created stars out of men and women who’ve worked alongside him during his illustrious career. When it comes to promo, there’s arguably no one better to captivate the audience than Mr. Heyman.

That being said, let’s take a look at the four Paul Heyman promos that altered the wrestling industry forever:

#4. Crossing paths with the American Nightmare (RAW: February 6, 2023)

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble to earn a world title shot. The American Nightmare chose Roman Reigns as his opponent. Before his eventual meeting with the Tribal Chief, Rhodes was welcomed by a familiar face, Paul Heyman, on the February 6, 2023, episode of RAW.

What started as a normal interaction turned into a promo masterclass. Both would invoke their familiarity to deliver an exchange that was packed with emotions. This was until Heyman returned to his usual cocky and ruthless self that brought out the fire in the American Nightmare.

#3. Paul Heyman lets loose on Vince McMahon (SmackDown: November 15, 2001)

The build-up to Survivor Series 2001 was interesting. Every RAW or SmackDown would feature a cameo from a WCW or an ECW talent. The two groups would band together to form The Alliance against Team WWE.

One of the final angles from the build would see a confrontation between Paul Heyman and Vince McMahon. The ECW mastermind would rip into his “boss” for all the troubles Vince put Heyman and others in his quest to put WWE at the top of the food chain.

#2. Calling out TNN

ECW’s move to TNN gave them a legitimate place on national television. However, the network hesitated to market the hardcore promotion, prompting Heyman to bring their real-life issues to television.

From basing Don Callis’ character on a TNN executive to airing his grievances on live television, Heyman did everything he could to get the network’s attention. Unfortunately, ECW would end up filing for bankruptcy in 2001.

#1. Return to the Hammerstein Ballroom (ECW: One Night Stand 2005)

In 2005, WWE decided to host an ECW reunion show featuring many of the names from the original roster. One Night Stand 2005 emanated from the iconic promotion’s former home in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Featuring a great card with some exceptional matches, One Night Stand outperformed expectations.

One of the best parts of the night came when Paul Heyman walked to the ring to welcome ECW loyalists. A visibly emotional Heyman was greeted with a thunderous ovation as he tried to soak in the emotions. The pioneer of the extreme promotion would then rip into the WWE locker room in one of the greatest worked-shoot promos of all time.

