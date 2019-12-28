Top 5 Brock Lesnar matches of the decade

Brian Thornsburg FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Brock Lesnar has had a lot of great matches this past decade!

What a decade for Brock Lesnar!

Between returning to WWE in 2012 and facing John Cena in his return match to holding the Universal Title for over 500 days, Brock Lesnar has accomplished it all in WWE. Since the moment of his return in April 2012, Lesnar immediately rose to become one of the company's most dominant stars and destroyed everyone in his way to do so.

Maybe it had to do with the fact that Vince McMahon wanted a legitimate fighter in the squared circle, or maybe it was just how much mainstream attention the company got for the move, but either way Brock has been a mainstay for the better part of the last 8 years. Beyond that, they have used him to build countless stars and are continuing to do so.

With that being said, we have a lot of Brock Lesnar matches behind us. Here are the top five Brock Lesnar matches of this decade. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what match you liked best!

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. CM Punk (SummerSlam 2013)

CM Punk really took it to Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

This match had everything!

It was almost like a true underdog story. CM Punk had been on the receiving end of verbal attacks from Paul Heyman for months and desperately wanted to get his hands on him. The only thing standing in his way, however, was The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, who always stood between his advocate and anybody who had a grudge with him.

This resulted in a long-anticipated dream match at the 2013 edition of SummerSlam, which resulted in Lesnar ultimately winning. With that being said, that victory didn't come easy, as Lesnar had to F-5 Punk off a steel chair to get the job done and even that almost didn't work. It took everything in Lesnar's arsenal to put Punk away and the two took each other to their limits.

In the end, it was the added fun of Punk finally getting his hands on Paul Heyman that helped to make this one extra special, but all the other ingredients were definitely there to make it a full package.

1 / 5 NEXT