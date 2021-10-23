5 early contenders to win the 2022 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

With the new RAW and SmackDown rosters setting in following Crown Jewel, we can begin to map out WWE's path for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Several female superstars will want to make their mark and win it all.

Royal Rumble 2022 will represent the return of crowds for the most exciting match of the year, with this year's event taking place in the WWE ThunderDome. It promises to be a cracker, as there are multiple possibilities over who may win the titular match.

WWE's women's division has grown in numbers, although it could be booked a lot better. The upside of the Royal Rumble is that a lot of underutilized talents can have a spotlight on them, especially if the top stars will be in Women's Championship matches at the event.

Even if both, Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown belt happen at Royal Rumble, the field is still stacked. As a result, the four of them have not been considered for this list.

With that in mind, these five names may be the top contenders to earn a WrestleMania title shot next January. Comment below with your pick to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match for 2022.

#5 Paige can win the Royal Rumble if WWE clears her

First off, the wildcard pick to win the Royal Rumble.

Paige has continually teased an in-ring return on social media, with a few cryptic posts. And with other stars like Edge and Sting coming back from neck-related injuries, the former Divas Champion may have a shot at returning from retirement. It would be quite the moment.

Paige making a surprise return to win the Royal Rumble Match would go down very well among the fans. She'd instantly go into a big title match at WrestleMania, after missing a chunk of the "Women's Evolution" in WWE. The Anti-Diva wasn't around much from 2016 onwards until her premature retirement in 2018.

However, even without a shocking return from Paige, the company can wow the fans with some other great options to win the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

