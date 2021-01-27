5 former WWE Superstars who admitted they had better careers in other promotions

In WWE, one important duty for the top management is to ensure that the wrestlers are happy in the organization. Unfortunately, for some wrestlers, they would receive the short end of the stick. Whether it involves being left with empty promises, not winning championships, or even being mistreated, they always find happiness at different wrestling promotions somehow. Although certain wrestlers would find happiness in promotions other than WWE, they always eventually return to the company where they started.

Normally in WWE, people come and go. In general, whenever former WWE wrestlers are asked about a possible return, some of them would give the famous cliche answer of 'Never say never'.

Here are five former WWE Superstars who were happier in different pro wrestling promotions.

#5 Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy

When Matt Hardy made his return at WrestleMania alongside his brother Jeff Hardy, fans were thrilled to see The Hardy Boyz back in a WWE ring. Being a former United States Champion, Tag Team Champion, it seemed that Matt and Jeff had so much in store with the current tag team division. Matt delivered another proficient run with the company.

All I see is "UNGRATEFUL".



My 1st mentor, Italian Stallion, took 66% of my paydays. And Stallion was only a legit, lifelong jobber!



I am a multi-time World Champ, singles champ, captain of the Greatest Tag Team of all Time & more & I only charge you 30%.



IT’S A STEAL! https://t.co/kIWCZYtFwJ pic.twitter.com/C73KRBvUcG — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 13, 2021

Not only did he become Tag Team Champions with Jeff again, but he also partook in rivalries with WWE's current talent, including Bray Wyatt. When Matt decided to leave the WWE last year, he explained why he chose to leave the promotion.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet in September 2020, Matt stated that Vince wanted him to be more of a producer than a wrestler. Matt, on the other hand, wanted to continue wrestling. He realized he needed to continue expanding his horizons by wrestling somewhere else.

You can’t put a price on The ICONIC One’s PRICELESS guidance.



I make mortal men into KINGS. #KingMaker #BigMoneyMatt https://t.co/SFSHaySETT pic.twitter.com/DN6kQCOhd0 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 20, 2021

I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020

With offers from multiple promotions, Matt Hardy decided to join AEW. Matt even took to Twitter to state how happy he is now that he's part of AEW. Besides being an active wrestler on the AEW roster, he is currently managing Private Party while also making appearances in IMPACT Wrestling.