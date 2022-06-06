Top 5 greatest WWE factions of all time

Both WWE and the wrestling industry at large have seen many famous factions. Some slipped quietly into history while others became unforgettable, leaving impacts in pro wrestling that have reverberated throughout the decades.

In the late 1970s, Jimmy Hart assembled "The First Family", which would become one of the first successful factions in wrestling. The First Family would go on to become the standard by which early professional stables would strive to emulate.

Several years after the formation of the First Family, The Four Horsemen would emerge on the scene and completely change the landscape of professional wrestling.

Many factions have come and many have gone since the early stables. Some would excel while others would fail miserably. Today we look at those who stood head and shoulders above the rest. Here are the top five greatest factions in WWE history.

#5. The Wyatt Family were an ominous presence

We kick off our list of greatest factions with a stable that some of my readers may disagree with: The Wyatt Family.

Windham Rotunda spent the early years of his career trying to find his identity inside the ring with personas such as Husky Harris. After a quick reboot in NXT, he returned as Bray Wyatt and completely changed the way fans perceived him.

Despite a massive amount of love from the WWE Universe, The Wyatt Family was busted up and eventually all released. As of now, there are plenty of rumors that Bray Wyatt could soon be returning to the company. If that does happen, you can expect a monumental run from the third-generation superstar.

#4. D-Generation X provided the edge WWE needed

DX is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

At the height of the famed Attitude Era, D-Generation X was assembled in the summer of 1997. With Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Rick Rude, X Pac, and The New Age Outlaws all claiming membership to this exclusive stable, there was simply no other group as dominant or provocative as DX.

All the members of D-Generation X would enjoy great levels of success, both individually and collectively. The faction would ultimately be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame, class of 2019.

#3. The Shield rocked WWE to its core

I am certain that many of my readers will argue that The Shield should be listed as the number one overall faction, and you've got a valid argument there. However, the other two factions ahead of The Shield can make that claim as well.

No one will ever forget when Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns invaded WWE and left a trail of destruction in their wakes. No one will ever forget the sheer domination of The Shield.

From their Survivor Series debut until that fateful night on RAW when Rollins betrayed his brethren, The Shield reigned supreme for a period that will be talked about for decades to come. For this very reason, this is why we must rank The Shield as one of the all-time greats among WWE factions.

#2. The Four Horsemen are legends of the business

Diamonds are forever...and so are The Four Horsemen!

I'm sure that some of our readers may take exception to a group such as The Four Horsemen on the list of "top WWE factions." However, when you consider all of the individual members’ respective careers combined with the fact that The Horsemen are in the WWE Hall of Fame...it's only fitting.

In 1985, the original Four Horsemen were formed, with the first group containing Ric Flair, Tully Blanchard, and of course, Ole and Arn Anderson. We also have to mention the brains of the operation: JJ Dillon.

Throughout their storied history, The Horsemen have had several members come and go. Names like Sid Vicious, Curt Hennig, Dean Malenko, and Lex Luger are just a few of the superstars who have been members of this historic faction at one point or another.

#1. The New World Order (nWo) changed the game

When you're nWo, you're nWo for LIFE!

And then there was one...number one. When you think about all of the many factions throughout professional wrestling's storied past, there are a few names that should come to mind. The Horsemen, Freebirds, The Shield, and more. All of these are great factions, but there is one group that stands head and shoulders above the industry. The group is known as the nWo.

The world stood still, paralyzed in absolute shock on that hot July night in Daytona Beach as the unthinkable happened...Hulk Hogan turned heel. And not only did he turn heel, but he did so in the most incredible fashion: standing side-by-side with Scott Hall and Kevin Nash as they formed The New World Order of professional wrestling.

To this day, the impact is still being felt as a result of what The nWo did. The nWo represented the rebellious side that we all wish we dared to display at times. They were years ahead of the curve, but they made it work.

Hogan, Hall and Nash built a faction that thrived during the most intense and competitive time in wrestling history, and ultimately pushed WCW to the front of the line. This is just one of the many reasons why the nWo is and will forever be the greatest faction of all time

