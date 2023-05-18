Top 5 Karen Jarrett moments in wrestling

Karen Jarrett is back in professional wrestling! During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, FTR was shockingly attacked by the former TNA IMPACT star in a moment that nobody saw coming.

Jeff Jarrett and his crew came out, seemingly to discuss their upcoming championship match against FTR. Before they could, however, FTR came out and began attacking the group one by one. Eventually, though, Karen Jarrett appeared and low-blowed Cash Wheeler in the ring.

This move allowed Jeff and his stablemates to lay out the AEW Tag Team Champions. While fan reactions have been mixed for the segment, some were thrilled to see Karen back on wrestling television.

Karen is no stranger to wrestling. She played a big role in TNA Wrestling at various points and was even part of Ric Flair's Last Match last year. This article will look at a handful of her greatest moments in the sport.

Below are Karen Jarrett's top five moments in wrestling.

#5. Karen Jarrett was involved in a match with Chyna

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney Chyna had her final wrestling match 10 years ago today - teaming with Kurt Angle against Jeff and Karen Jarrett. Chyna had her final wrestling match 10 years ago today - teaming with Kurt Angle against Jeff and Karen Jarrett. https://t.co/9Gh6oXhlnK

TNA Sacrifice 2011 was a pay-per-view that has mostly been forgotten to time. When it comes to Total Non-stop Action or IMPACT Wrestling events, it certainly isn't one that fans remember. Still, there's one match that is a very unique footnote in wrestling history.

Karen Jarrett competed in her first and only official bout at that show. She teamed up with her real-life husband, Jeff Jarrett, to wrestle ex-husband Kurt Angle and his partner Chyna. This was Chyna's first match in nearly a decade and, sadly, her final bout ever.

The mixed tag team match lasted for just over 10 minutes, with Chyna and Kurt Angle ultimately winning. While the bout itself isn't memorable, fans loved seeing the despised Karen get beat up by the powerful Chyna.

#4. She tricked Samoa Joe upon joining TNA

Samoa Joe is a former WWE star

Karen Jarrett is known to most fans as being a vile, contemptible heel. Interestingly, however, her debut in TNA Wrestling was anything but that. Karen was seemingly in need of help.

Samoa Joe was feuding with Karen's then-husband Kurt Angle at the time. She claimed that she was looking to divorce Kurt, calling him verbally abusive to both her and their children. Joe bought it, which backfired on him.

At the Hard Justice 2007 event, Angle and Joe battled for the TNA Triple Crown Championship, but Karen Jarrett shockingly betrayed Joe, revealing that it was all a clever ruse. Angle became the Triple Crown Champion, and Karen became a hated villain.

#3. Karen "married" AJ Styles

AJ Styles in TNA

Karen Jarrett had two memorable segments in which she renewed her vows while in TNA Wrestling. The first of which came with Kurt Angle, to whom she was married at the time.

The February 14th, 2008 edition of IMPACT Wrestling saw Karen and Kurt Angle renew their vows, only for Samoa Joe and Kevin Nash to interrupt the proceedings. This resulted in chaos and one of the most hilarious moments in TNA Wrestling history.

The minister lost his glasses in the chaos, and instead of Kurt and Karen renewing their vows, he declared AJ Styles, Kurt's flunkie at the time, and Karen man and wife. A shocked Styles proceeded to kiss Karen in one of the most outrageous segments of the year.

#2. Kurt Angle interrupted Karen & Jeff Jarrett's ceremony

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



Subscribe to IMPACT Plus now and watch all of March 2009. Tensions EXPLODED between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle in March 2009.Subscribe to IMPACT Plus now and watch all of March 2009. impactwrestling.com/channel-catego… Tensions EXPLODED between Jeff Jarrett and Kurt Angle in March 2009. Subscribe to IMPACT Plus now and watch all of March 2009. impactwrestling.com/channel-catego… https://t.co/jNfkbYViAg

The March 3rd, 2011 edition of IMPACT Wrestling featured a memorable, albeit unhinged segment. Kurt Angle, as previously noted, was the ex-husband of Karen and was forced to walk his ex-wife down the aisle to renew her wedding vows with Jeff Jarrett.

The stipulation came after The King Of The Mountain defeated The Olympic Gold Medalist in a match at Against All Odds in February. Unfortunately for the Jarretts, the humiliation they hoped to inflict on Kurt backfired.

After the married couple verbally embarrassed Angle, the former WWE Champion took an axe out from under the podium and began chopping up the entire wedding set.

The moment was unhinged, bizarre, and very memorable, in part thanks to Karen's excellent heel work.

#1. Karen became the commissioner of the Knockouts division

Karen Jarrett is not an active wrestler. While she's certainly dabbled in the physicality of the sport, her forte was never getting in the ring. Instead, her strongest attribute came from being an on-screen character.

With that in mind, it made perfect sense to transition Karen into a role as an on-screen authority figure. TNA Wrestling did exactly that on September 1st, 2011. Karen was made the commissioner of the Knockouts division, and the results were some entertaining television shows.

Eric Bischoff was the on-screen character who gave Karen her kayfabe role during an episode of TNA IMPACT Wrestling. She remained as the commissioner of the Knockouts division for over three months.

