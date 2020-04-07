Top 5 matches from Night 2 of WrestleMania 36

Which match from Night 2 of WrestleMania stole the show?

Edge returned, championships changed hands and we got to see the first Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

For the first time ever, WrestleMania was held over two nights at the Performance Center due to the current circumstances. This decision by WWE to hold WrestleMania over two nights will definitely bring up the discussion to continue to the new format or just stay the way things were.

Just like Night One, there were some big title changes, fun wrestling matches and tons of surprises. Here are my top five matches and moments coming out of night two of WrestleMania.

#1 Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Bizarre!

This was just incredible to watch as it actually wasn't a match but rather telling a story of how flawed John Cena's on-screen character is. Cena came out and was about to welcome us to WrestleMania but the video transitioned to Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Fun House. Wyatt mentioned how Cena's toughest opponent was himself as he transported Cena into the Fun House.

Early on in the match, Cena met the puppet version of Vince McMahon who asked if he has ruthless aggression. The joke here was that Cena couldn't touch Wyatt when he said he had ruthless aggression. Wyatt mocked him by singing Nikki Bella's theme, "You can see but you can't touch." Get the joke?

Another highlight was Cena coming out in his Doctor of Thuganomics gimmick. Cena did some rhymes which the puppets booed. The joke here is that Cena couldn't be a rapper so he used it to get over as a wrestler. They showed flashbacks of Bray in his Wyatt Family gimmick. They tried to explain that Cena is a man of the people but didn't give the fans what they wanted when he beat Wyatt at WrestleMania 30. They recreated the WrestleMania 30 scene but this time, Cena swung a chair at Wyatt.

As if things weren't bizarre enough, Wyatt then disguised himself as Eric Bischoff and showed Cena playing the role of Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The story here is what would've happened if Cena actually turned heel in WWE. The highlight was when the puppet of Vince yelled, "This is good s*it."

The finish came when The Fiend appeared behind Cena and placed him in the Mandible Claw. They played voice-over of Cena's promo on SmackDown, calling Wyatt an overhyped Superstar. The Fiend delivered the Sister Abigail and pinned Cena.

Fans are either going to love or really dislike this match. I enjoyed this as they made this entertaining and gave us a Cena match without him actually wrestling.

