Top 5 Memorable WWE Moments from ‘The Bloodline’

In what will be remembered as one of the most fantastic stories ever, The Bloodline narrative has ushered in a new era in WWE.

After joining forces with Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns hasn't looked back and, barring a few ups and downs, continues to be the leader of one of WWE's most dominant factions, which currently also consists of Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa and none other than Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Samoans remain a significant act on the road to WrestleMania 40, which fans in India can watch live on Sony Sports Network on April 7th and 8th. Many expect them to feature in the most newsworthy moments of the Show of Shows, and as the build-up heats up on TV, we look back at the five defining moments in The Bloodline's history.

#5. Solo Sikoa's shocking debut as The Bloodline's new member

Solo Sikoa debuts at Clash at the Castle!

An unmistakable reason behind Roman Reigns' historic championship run has been the timely reinforcements from his family members.

The Bloodline's chief took on Drew McIntyre in Cardiff in 2022, and given the rousing crowd support for the Scottish superstar, it genuinely felt like a title change was on the cards. Not until a mysterious figure showed up at ringside.

Solo Sikoa stopped McIntyre's three-count and helped his cousin retain the undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The introduction of Sikoa, The Usos' younger brother, added a new dimension to a collective that already looked quite formidable on paper.

The 31-year-old star is still a pivotal member of The Bloodline and could play a crucial role at 'Mania.

#4. The Usos deliver a crushing blow to Roman Reigns

The Bloodline Civil War!

There is conflict in every family, and the Samoans went through a phase where all hell broke loose!

Billed as the Bloodline Civil War, The Usos battled Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023 in a tag team match with several twists. Before the showdown, Jimmy Uso audaciously declared himself "The Tribal Chief" and revolted against Roman Reigns.

A superkick from Jey Uso a few weeks later signified the end of the Bloodline as we knew it, leading up to a main event showdown at Money in the Bank.

At the WWE PLE, Jey Uso handed Roman Reigns his first pinfall loss since December 2019 after an in-ring tag team clash that exceeded the 30-minute mark. While The Usos picked up an emotional victory, Reigns' invincible aura was dealt a massive blow that night.

#3. Sami Zayn defies The Tribal Chief

Sami Zayn moments after he attacked Roman Reigns.

The journey to becoming an "Honorary Uce" made Sami Zayn one of the most lovable stars in WWE.

Zayn gradually won everyone over with his shenanigans, producing some of the most entertaining moments fans had witnessed in years. However, Sami's run with The Bloodline was always expected to end in turmoil, and it finally happened at Royal Rumble 2023.

After defeating Kevin Owens, Roman Reigns instructed Sami Zayn to hit his long-time friend with a chair. Zayn disobeyed The Tribal Chief and, in turn, smacked the world champion in the back, resulting in one of the loudest pops you'd ever hear and an angle that will be replayed fondly for years to come.

#2. The Usos get dethroned in an all-time WrestleMania classic

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Jimmy and Jey Uso were already considered one of the great tag teams of the modern era before their most recent run with titles. However, holding the belts for 622 days cemented their legacy even further while also adding another chapter in The Bloodline saga.

After Sami Zayn chose his friend over the Samoans, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 39.

The teams created history by wrestling the first tag main event in WrestleMania since 1985, and it culminated with Zayn hitting three Heluva kicks on Jey Uso for the deciding pinfall.

The image of Owens and Zayn hugging it out before a sold-out SoFi Stadium can still induce goosebumps.

#1. The Rock takes over

The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania Kick-off presser.

The Bloodline story has captivated audiences for multiple years and, astonishingly enough, is still firing on all cylinders during another WrestleMania season.

The game, however, is being played on a whole different level this time!

Just when fans were confident that Cody Rhodes would get another shot at Roman Reigns after his Royal Rumble 2024 win, The Rock showed up as the newest member of the TKO board.

After initially conceding his WrestleMania spot to The Great One, Cody Rhodes realized he was possibly being duped. He confronted the Samoan cousins at the WrestleMania XL Kick-off press conference. "The slap heard around the world" set in motion a heated feud, with The Rock and Roman Reigns on one side and Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins forming an alliance.

The Rock's emergence as "The Final Boss" has altered the direction of a thrilling tale. The headlining match on night one will see The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. If Rhodes and Rollins win, Cody's rematch against Roman on night two will be free of interference.

Will The Bloodline prevail at another WrestleMania, or will Cody Rhodes finally finish his story?

