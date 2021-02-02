Top 5 oldest Royal Rumble winners in WWE history 

The WWE Royal Rumble is one of the most popular gimmick matches in pro wrestling history. Generally, thirty men participate in this bout. The match begins with two Superstars in the ring, and a new participant enters the battle royal after a fixed time interval.

The late Pat Patterson created this match, which has gained incredible popularity in the last 33 years. Since 1993, the winner of the Royal Rumble has received a world title shot at WrestleMania.

Sometimes, the company decides shake up the battle royal. The world championship has been on the line twice in this 30-man bout. WWE increased the number of contestants to 40 in 2011 and 50 in 2018 for the Greatest Royal Rumble. But these occasions proved to be one-offs.

Since the match requires significant stamina levels, younger Superstars usually have the upper hand against their elders. The likes of Brock Lesnar (25), Yokozuna (26), The Rock (27), and Roman Reigns (29) have proven why the younger stars have a better chance of succeeding in the Royal Rumble match.

However, veteran Superstars have also had their moments at the Royal Rumble. Many Superstars over the age of 40 have punched their ticket to WrestleMania by winning this bout. Here's a look at the top five oldest men who have ever won a Royal Rumble Match.

#5 1992 Royal Rumble, Ric Flair - 42 years, 10 months, and 25 days

Ric Flair won his only Royal Rumble in 1992

Ric Flair jointly holds the record for the most world title wins in WWE history. "The Nature Boy" is a 16-time WWE Champion, and one of his world championship victories came at the 1992 Royal Rumble.

The vacant WWF World Heavyweight Championship was up for grabs in the 1992 Royal Rumble match. Ric Flair, who was close to 43 years old at the time, entered the bout at the third spot. The veteran Superstar lasted for over an hour, and he eliminated Sid Justice last to stand tall at the end of the show.

Can't nothing Top 1992 Royal Rumble! That Ric Flair Promo at the end is the Greatest Thing Ever💯🤙 pic.twitter.com/xvhaaV0l5a — Jshyne (@Jshyne15) January 31, 2021

Flair sent five Superstars over the top rope in that contest. Apart from Sid Justice, Ric also eliminated The British Bulldog, The Texas Tornado, Big Boss Man, and Randy Savage (w/Sid Justice). He was the oldest Royal Rumble winner in WWE history until 1999.