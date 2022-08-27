Top 5 Greatest World Champions in WWE history

WWE has had an incredible list of world champions over the past five decades. Megastars ranging from Hulk Hogan to Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, and The Undertaker have all held the most prestigious gold.

A victory that culminates in a superstar capturing a world title often comes at the end of historic rivalries or epic storylines. When a world championship is on the line, the matches truly have the potential to transcend the test of time. With that said, this list will not please everyone.

As a matter of fact, listing the greatest world champions in the company's history is an incredibly difficult task due to the sheer amount of legendary stars to have held the gold. Nevertheless, without further ado, let’s check out the 5 greatest world champions in WWE history.

#5 – The Face of WWE: John Cena

The one and only, John Cena

John Cena isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. I get it. You get it. John Cena is one of the most polarizing WWE Superstars of all-time. You either love him and respect his contribution and dedication to the company, or you hate him for his squeaky clean, family-friendly gimmick that represented the PG Era for the past 13 years.

No matter which side of the coin you’re on, you can't ignore the fact that Cena is a 16-time former world champion, and has historic title matches and defenses against the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. Cena has done it all and truly represented WWE as their champion both inside and out of the ring.

John Cena is currently in/out of the company on a part-time basis. He is the star of the hit HBO Max series: “The Peacemaker”.

#4 – The People's Champion: The Rock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

The Rock is the “People’s Champion” for a reason. During the Attitude Era, alongside “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Great One was one of the most popular superstars in the company at the time. His quick-witted comebacks, catchphrases, epic storylines, and matchups made for one of the greatest runs in WWE history.

The Rock has won the WWE Championship on eight occasions and could very well have one last title run in him before calling it a career. A potential showdown between him and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is rumored to take place at next year’s WrestleMania. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.

The Rock is still filming movies and television shows out in Hollywood, while making the occasional appearance from time to time.

#3 – The leader of the Attitude Era: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is (arguably) the face of the Attitude Era. Austin’s influence as a character, along with the rivalry between him and Vince McMahon, helped catapult WWE to the frontline during the “Monday Night Wars” with WCW.

Austin is a former six-time WWE Champion. His feuds with The Rock, Kurt Angle, Triple H, and Bret “The Hitman” Hart easily come to mind as some of the greatest title defenses and matchups of his career. Austin officially concluded his in-ring career at WrestleMania 38, as he accepted a match with Kevin Owens.

The pair engaged in a Street Fight, with Austin going over Owens via pinfall after connecting with a Stone Cold Stunner. The impact Stone Cold left on the business was substantial, in a time period where there was uncertainty over WWE's dominance.

#2 – "The Immortal" Hulk Hogan

"The Immortal" Hulk Hogan

Take all the personal hoopla out of the equation involving “The Hulkster” and focus purely on his wrestling career. Hulk Hogan made pro wrestling what it is today. Whether you love or hate him, it cannot be denied that Hogan helped transform the wrestling business into what it has become today.

The impact that guys like Austin and The Rock had on the Attitude Era to keep the engine running at full speed against WCW was the same engine (so to speak) that Hogan created in the 80s and carried into the early 90s.

Hulk Hogan is a former six-time WWE Champion. Rivalries and feuds with The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Randy Savage, Andre the Giant and The Ultimate Warrior are only the tip of the iceberg on an exceptional career.

The Hulkster is currently running his own store called “Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop”, located in Orlando, Florida. Hulkamania most definitely ran wild all over the wrestling industry. However, there is one man that tops the power of Hulkamania as our #1 choice as the greatest world champion of all-time.

#1 – The Greatest of All-Time: Bruno Sammartino

The man who may very well be deemed as being bigger than pro wrestling itself. The legendary Bruno Sammartino became the second-ever WWWF World Champion after defeating “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers. Sammartino would hold on to the title for an astounding 2,803 days. That record will most likely not be broken in this lifetime.

Sammartino would also have a second reign as WWWF Champion that would last for 1,237 days. Obviously not quite as impressive as his first reign but even by today’s standards in pro wrestling, that number is very impressive.

Sammartino unfortunately passed away in 2018 at the age of 82 following multiple organ failure.

