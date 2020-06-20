Top 5 Male Wrestlers of 2020 so far

These wrestlers have enjoyed tremendous success this year.

We have selected five stars who have shown their outstanding ability throughout the year.

Moxley holding his IWGP US belt

What a year we already have and we just experienced the half of it. The wrestling industry is not at its best right now due to the ongoing pandemic, but a lot of wrestlers were able to showcase their tremendous abilities and talent.

A lot of them were able to climb the top of the mountain and remain there as well. From the likes of AJ Styles to Jon Moxley, we have witnessed great moments from these brilliant men. These men provided us with top-notch entertainment and some of them are on their way to becoming legends of the game.

With a lot of wrestlers reaching for the brass ring, there are ones who stood out for their great consistency and quality of work. We have some honorable mentions for wrestlers who have been outstanding this year.

HONORABLE MENTIONS: Daniel Bryan, Kazuchika Okada, Johnny Gargano, Hiromu Takahashi and Seth Rollins.

Without further ado, here are the top 5 Male wrestlers of this year so far.

#5 AJ Styles

The current Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles

First, we have the newly-minted Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles. With him adding another prestigious title to his name, The Phenomenal One has cemented himself as not only one of the greatest Superstars in the company's history but also as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

At 43, Styles continues to showcase his phenomenal talent. Earlier this year, he and The Undertaker put on the critically-acclaimed Boneyard Match. It showcases The Phenomenal One's ability to work with wrestlers who may have the size advantage over him.

The current Intercontinental will celebrate his victory on the June 19th episode of Smackdown and with Styles inviting Daniel Bryan to his celebration, their feud doesn't seem to be over yet.

