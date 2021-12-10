Top 5 WWE matches of 2021

2021 is coming to an end, and like most years, WWE gave its fan base a myriad of thrilling wrestling matches that got everyone talking.

Consistent performers included Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Cesaro, Edge, Daniel Bryan, and Drew McIntyre. NXT also produced stellar matches like WALTER vs. Tomasso Ciampa at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver. However, this list is only restricted to the incredible main roster encounters.

As this list is far from exhaustive, there are some honorable mentions to note before moving on:

Edge vs. Seth Rollins (SummerSlam) Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena for the Universal Championship (SummerSlam) Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship inside Hell in a Cell

Let's look at the top five wrestling matches in WWE for 2021.

#5. Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship (WrestleMania 37)

Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair pulled out all the stops at WrestleMania 37

WWE divided the card line-up for "The Grandest Stage of Them All" into two nights like the previous installment. The main event of WrestleMania 37: Night One was a profoundly personal encounter between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The EST of SmackDown won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match to earn a shot at the Boss' title.

Many fans were expecting the WWE Championship match to go on last, but Vince McMahon gave these two talented women the chance to close the evening. Much to everyone's delight, Banks and Belair delivered a memorable battle that culminated in a career-defining moment for the latter.

It was a back-and-forth encounter between two women who had little remorse for each other; neither star was going to back down, but there had to be a winner. From a breath-taking 450 Splash to a painful Banks Statement, the encounter was filled with high spots. In the match's final moments, Belair whipped the champion repeatedly with her ponytail and executed the "Kiss of Death" for the pinfall.

The EST of WWE had reached the top of the female division, and Banks did a fantastic job of putting the youngster over.

