Top 5 WWE matches in 2018

Sanjay Pradeep
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
261   //    09 Dec 2018, 23:13 IST

Which was the best match of 2018?
Which was the best match of 2018?

2018 is coming to a close. Even though there have been many negatives, lousy booking and bad matches throughout the year in WWE, there were some brilliant matches. Since NXT has been producing outstanding clashes of its own, we are neglecting these matches in this list. We would be looking at some of the best matches RAW, and Smackdown LIVE have produced this year.

However, we will be skipping some of the multi-man matches like the Royal Rumble or Battle Royales of both men and women. Thus without further adieu, let us get started. 

Honourable mention: Gauntlet match - RAW

This bout was one of the best TV matches of all time in WWE. All seven participants of the men's elimination chamber match - Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, The Miz and Braun Strowman were pitted in a two-hour gauntlet match on the RAW before Elimination Chamber 2018.

Little did we knew that these guys would tear the house apart. Seth Rollins was the MVP in the match as he stood for more than an hour - pinning both John Cena and Roman Reigns in the process. This bout was so good that it even caused a spike in TV rating for the second hour of the show.

Braun Strowman won the whole thing. However, Rollins won our hearts.

#5 Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor - RAW

After losing his Intercontinental championship to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 34, The Miz invoked his rematch clause at Backlash. However, Finn Balor challenged the architect for his title on the RAW before and Rollins accepted the challenge. What then followed was a barn burner of a match between two tremendous athletes. The entire crowd was behind the guys involved.

The last few minutes were high paced which had a lot of counters. One of the must-watch RAW matches this year. Rollins emerged victorious in the end after hitting a curb stomp.

