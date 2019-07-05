×
Top 5 WWE Performers of the Week (29th June to 5th July, 2019)

Paul Benson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
106   //    05 Jul 2019, 01:05 IST

Becky Lynch tapped out Mike Kanellis on the July 1st episode of Raw
Becky Lynch tapped out Mike Kanellis on the July 1st episode of Raw

The wrestling world was rocked by the news last week that former ECW head, Paul Heyman and former WCW Executive Vice President, Eric Bischoff had been appointed as the Executive Producers of Raw (Heyman) and Smackdown Live (Bischoff).

With WWE serving up a largely sterile product since Wrestlemania, this news was a welcome shot in the arm for both brands. This is the case even if the influence of Heyman and Bischoff is unlikely to be fully felt until post-Extreme Rules, with many of the matches already signed for that show.

It will be interesting to see if the performers who have been featuring on this list will continue to do so under the new regimes.

So, without further delay, let's delve into the last week's television and see which WWE performers earned some vital momentum ahead of the Extreme Rules pay per view, set to take place on July 14, 2019.

Agree? Disagree? Let us know in the comments below!

#5 Becky Lynch

"The Man" defeated a man on Raw on July 1, 2019.

In a rare Raw appearance, 205 Live superstar, Mike Kanellis competed against Becky Lynch in an inter-gender contest tag team contest, which came about when the Kanellis's interrupted a backstage interview with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

In the subsequent match, Lynch made a beeline for Maria, only for Mrs Kanellis to avoid a pasting by shockingly declaring she was pregnant.

In a truly incredible moment, Mr Kanellis appeared to be shocked by the news and fell victim to Lynch's Disarmer finishing move. In a bonkers post-match, Maria stated she regretted her pregnancy and that Lynch was more of a man than her husband was!

For Lynch, this was another stature enhancing performance for her as she heads towards Extreme Rules with a boatload of momentum and completely overshadowing her real-life boyfriend and Universal Champion, Seth Rollins.





Tags:
WWE Raw New Day The Viking Raiders Kofi Kingston Becky Lynch WWE Championship WWE United States Championship WWE Raw Women’s Championship
