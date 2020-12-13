Top 5 WWE performers of the week (December 7- December 13 2020)

And just like that, another action-packed week of WWE programming has come to an end. This week, the WWE Universe got to witness several top Superstars across NXT, RAW, and SmackDown in action. From exciting returns to surprising title matches, several interesting developments occurred over the last few days.

NXT Champion Finn Balor and Karrion Kross took center stage on the black-and-gold brand. Over on SmackDown, Sasha Banks defended her title against Carmella. Plenty of RAW superstars stood out, too. Across the board, new contenders emerged.

For the main roster, this week was another chance to gain momentum on the road to WWE TLC. Meanwhile, NXT dealt with the fallout from NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

As always, certain Superstars did such a brilliant job that they managed to outshine their colleagues on the same show. While some of them put on remarkable performances in the ring, others won the audience over with their tremendous promo skills. Either way, plenty of stars undeniably stood out.

What were the WWE Superstars up to this week?

This week's edition of WWE RAW and SmackDown continued the build-up to the final WWE pay-per-view of the year. On the other hand, NXT transitioned into hype mode for next month's New Year's Evil show.

So, without any further ado, let's take a look at the five best WWE performers of this past week.

#5 WWE NXT star Raquel González

It's always a delight to see breakthrough performances. After Raquel González pinned the current NXT Women's Champion, Io Shirai, in the WarGames match, it started looking as if she would soon challenge for the coveted title.

To help her case, González also had a tremendous showing on the most recent episode of WWE NXT. There, she defeated former NXT Women's Champion, Ember Moon.

González always had the potential to become a leading force in the NXT's women's division. Her alliance with Dakota Kai has helped her improve her craft immensely, as she has been able to work with numerous veterans over the last few months.

Whether she will be the one to dethrone Shirai remains a question for another day. For now, her performances at WarGames and on Wednesday's NXT were sufficient enough to put the NXT women's roster on notice.