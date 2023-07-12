Top 5 WWE stars from the first batch trained at the Performance Center

The WWE Performance Center is one of the most critical changes the company has made during its incredible 70-year history. The move marked a dramatic shift in how the company created stars, trained wrestlers, and even took care of their performers.

Prior to the creation of the Performance Center, the company relied on various developmental territories, such as Florida Championship Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and Deep South Wrestling. Before that, they trained some select wrestlers in Connecticut.

The P.C. has been essential to the growth of the company. Not only can they train around 100 performers, but the building stores numerous rings and a mock aisleway, and there's even a place for commentators and broadcast team members to practice.

It was recently noted that the Performance Center has been around for an entire decade. This article will look at some successful early graduates who still remain with the company to this day.

Below are the top five WWE stars from the first batch trained at the Performance Center.

#5. Baron Corbin recently returned to the Performance Center

Before joining WWE, Baron Corbin was a successful amateur boxer and a professional football player. He signed with the company in 2012 and quickly became part of the Performance Center system once it was set up.

Over the years, The Lone Wolf has made an impact on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown. While the only title he's held is the United States Championship, Baron has won the King of the Ring Tournament, Money in the Bank, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

While Corbin has had numerous nicknames, ring names, and gimmicks during his time in World Wrestling Entertainment, he appears to be shedding it all and leaving his past behind him. Baron has returned to NXT, turning over a new and exciting leaf. What will the future have for the talented star now that he's returned to performing at the P.C.?

#4. Bayley perfected her craft at the Performance Center

Bayley at Extreme Rules 2022

Bayley didn't receive all of her training at the WWE Performance Center. She began training four years before signing with the company and competed on the independent scene. Still, training at the incredible facility helped her develop further and become the star fans know and love.

The Role Model's career has been incredible. She's the first-ever Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. Bayley has held the NXT Women's Championship, RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles.

The talented star is currently part of a faction known as Damage CTRL alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. While Kai is unfortunately injured, tension has been mounting between The Role Model and The Genius of the Sky. The story is certainly intriguing.

#3. Angelo Dawkins took a while to figure things out but has become a great performer

Angelo Dawkins and Chad Gable

Angelo Dawkins' time in WWE pre-dates the Performance Center. He signed with the company in 2012 and quickly competed in matches. Despite joining so early, becoming a performer took him many years.

Dawkins' rise in the company came once he and Montez Ford formed The Street Profits. The pair won tag team gold on NXT and even in EVOLVE before joining WWE's main roster. They have since won both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

For now, The Street Profits appear somewhat lost in the shuffle. Many hope to see both stars break out on their own as singles competitors, believing they can both succeed. It remains to be seen when and if the two will split up.

#2. Alexa Bliss has had a lot of success in WWE

Alexa Bliss at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Alexa Bliss didn't have a background in pro wrestling like Bayley, but she quickly took to the industry. She reported to the WWE Performance Center in 2013 and, within a year, competed on NXT.

While she showed immediate promise, she most likely couldn't have predicted how much success Bliss would go on to have. The Goddess won the RAW Women's Championship three times and the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. She also held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles three times.

Bliss isn't on television currently. She had a tough year early on, finding out she had skin cancer. Not long after clearing that issue up, Bliss revealed she was pregnant. While she'll surely return to action in the future, for now, her focus is on her personal life.

#1. Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion

Braun Strowman began chasing his pro wrestling dream back in 2013. He immediately reported to the WWE Performance Center. At six-foot-eight, Braun was likely somebody the company had an immediate eye on and big hopes for his future.

The promotion would have been right to have high hopes for Braun. The big man went on to become a Universal Champion. He also held tag team gold on two separate occasions. Strowman has even held the Intercontinental Championship.

Unfortunately, The Monster of All Monsters is currently out of action after having surgery done on his neck. Despite the setback, he'll surely be back in the ring and make sure everybody in WWE will "get these hands." Could gold be on the horizon upon his return? For now, only time will tell.

