Top 5 YouTube videos from this week's Monday Night RAW

Published Jan 09, 2020

Great to see Big Show return

Monday Night RAW has dominated wrestling television for nearly three decades since launching in 1993. However, in 2020, we consume content in a much different way than we ever have before causing a decline for traditional cable ratings.

Gone are the days of having to wait until the next week to see what happens on your favourite show, gone are the days to having to wait months or a season to conclude. With streaming services like Netflix, Hulu and Disney Plus you can now watch your favourite show in a matter of days.

Why is this important? It's important because you can no longer judge the WWE or any television product solely on its cable ratings these days. The WWE has been smart and proactive to also reach out to the younger and more electronically save generations and allow them to follow their product on other platforms, such as social media.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week reported that WWE makes around $13 Million per month from YouTube.

Taking that on an average means they make nearly as much from YouTube as they do from the WWE Network. So today we are going to look at the top five most-watched YouTube videos from the January 6th, 2020 Monday Night RAW.

#5 Rey Mysterio attacks Andrade for ripping off his Mask

After successfully retaining his title, Andrade would be seen backstage holding up Rey Mysterio's mask as a trophy. After the match, the United States Champion ripped off the legendary Superstar's mask and gave it to Zelina Vega almost as a trophy.

The segment happened earlier in the first half of the show which saw higher ratings than the third hour, this is important to note as many people may have decided not to watch this segment on YouTube and instead catch-up on the third hour where nearly 300,000 people tuned out.

Viewership Total: 427,000

