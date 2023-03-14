Top AEW star to jump ship?, former world champion - 5 WWE legends who can join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is one of the top factions in WWE. The stable currently consists of four members, with allegedly no leader running the pack. The stablemates featured include Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

The group is undoubtedly one of the more dominant ones currently in the Stamford-based promotion. They've made the lives of several superstars absolutely miserable since forming last year, including Hall of Famers. Rhea is also challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania and thus potentially bringing gold to the stable.

A fun aspect of The Judgment Day is that they are allegedly always considering expansion. Finn Balor recently noted that the stable may do just that following WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood. Of course, he was vague about who the faction might pursue.

If Judgment Day does expand, there's a chance that a legend could join the ranks. Hall of Famer Edge was the originator of the stable, so another legendary figure being added to the devious faction is certainly possible. Which legends could potentially become part of the group?

Below are five WWE legends who can join The Judgment Day.

#5. Mick Foley applied to join the stable

Mick Foley is one of the most beloved legends of all time. He wrestled under various monikers, including the infamous Three Faces Of Foley, which included Dude Love, Cactus Jack, and Mankind. He was a pivotal player in WWE during the Attitude Era.

The former Cactus Jack has won numerous titles throughout his wrestling career. He's an 8-time tag team champion, the first-ever WWF Tag Team Champion, and a two-time WWE Champion. He's also a member of the company's prestigious Hall of Fame.

Foley has already been campaigning to join Judgment Day. He released a very unique video offering his services to the group. While he clearly did it as a gag, The Hardcore Legend's brilliant wrestling mind could likely do wonders for the despised stable. Plus, who wouldn't want to hear some classic Foley promos again?

#4. Gangrel could return to WWE to join Judgment Day

Gangrel could join The Judgment Day

Gangrel was a popular star during WWE's Attitude Era. He was once a member of The Ministry of Darkness, although he's perhaps best known for leading Edge & Christian in The Brood. The Brood's blood baths, later coined Brood Baths, were an iconic part of the era.

The Vampire Warrior has surprisingly never held a title in WWE. Despite being in the company when there were numerous belts for singles stars, including the Intercontinental Title, European Title, Hardcore Championship, and the WWF Championship, Gangrel never captured any gold while working for the company.

Judgment Day's vibe could fit in with Gangrel's. While they're less serious and "spooky" than they were previously, they still have an emo or goth presentation. A vampire would certainly fit in with that. Plus, he has led Edge in the past, so who better to join his former faction?

#3. Kane noted he's not officially retired

Kane: "I'll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never."



Should he come back for one more match? Kane: “I’ll always leave that door open. In WWE we never say never."Should he come back for one more match? https://t.co/BIEStMejug

Kane was a dominant force in WWE for decades. While he initially competed under various bizarre gimmicks, he officially debuted under the Kane mask in 1997. He's had a Hall of Fame-worthy career ever since.

The Big Red Machine is a two-time world champion, three if you count his WWE ECW Championship reign. He's also a twelve-time tag team champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and even held both the Hardcore and 24/7 Titles.

When talking with PWMania, Kane revealed that he isn't ruling out a return to the ring. Given that, it's unlikely that he will ever be a full-time wrestler again. Still, Kane being a veteran bodyguard who occasionally competes in multi-person bouts alongside The Judgment Day could be the best way to utilize him.

#2. AEW's Christian could fit in well





16/10.



#AEWRevolution christian cage is so committed to the hot bond villain aesthetic that he's wrestling in a sleeveless turtleneck.16/10. christian cage is so committed to the hot bond villain aesthetic that he's wrestling in a sleeveless turtleneck. 16/10. #AEWRevolution https://t.co/odMWLaFold

Christian was a big-time star in WWE in the Attitude Era, Ruthless Aggression Era, and beyond. While he's made a name for himself in World Wrestling Entertainment alongside real-life best friend Edge, Christian has also found success in TNA Wrestling & currently with All Elite Wrestling.

Captain Charisma won various championships while working for WWE. He's a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and a two-time ECW Champion. He also held the tag team titles on nine separate occasions, along with multiple reigns with various singles championships.

While Christian Cage is currently competing in All Elite Wrestling, some believe his loss to Jungle Boy was the former World Champion being written off television. If he is leaving AEW, joining the faction Edge once created would be a perfect spot for the talented Hall of Fame-worthy star.

#1. Rey Mysterio could give in and join Judgment Day

Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is known worldwide as The Ultimate Underdog. He's been wrestling for decades. Mysterio first made a name for himself in Mexico, and then later ECW and WCW before signing with WWE in 2002.

The newly christened WWE Hall of Famer has held numerous titles despite his small stature. He's a three-time world champion and a five-time tag team champion. Rey has also held the Intercontinental, Cruiserweight, and United States Championship while working for World Wrestling Entertainment.

Given Rey's issues with The Judgment Day, the idea of him joining the faction may seem farfetched. With Dominik in the group, however, Rey may look past his morals to be reunited with his child. Mysterio may not like the actions of the stable, but he may overlook them for the sake of his family.

