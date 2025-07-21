Top babyface to align with Paul Heyman; replace Seth Rollins as the leader? 3 predictions for WWE after last week's RAW

Last week's episode of RAW has set the tone for what could be an incredible summer in WWE. With SummerSlam 2025 happening over two nights for the first time, there's a ton of pressure to create a lineup filled with big stars and unforgettable moments.Even though RAW has stayed fun, it’s clear that the buildup needs a big boost. We might see that change soon, as championship stakes are rising and tensions are escalating. Everything is lining up for a perfect storm that could change the game as we head into WWE’s biggest summer event.Keeping that in mind, here are three predictions for WWE after last week's RAW:#3 Paul Heyman could recruit Cody Rhodes and replace Seth Rollins on RAWCody Rhodes dropped some hints about a potential heel turn at the 2025 Night of Champions PLE. He took advantage of Randy Orton's back injury to get the upper hand. In recent interviews, he also suggested that the turn might come sooner than fans think.The American Nightmare could make it happen at SummerSlam 2025. He is set to go head-to-head with John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Paul Heyman could surprisingly come in to assist the 40-year-old in regaining the Undisputed WWE Championship.This would signify the start of a fresh alliance, with Rhodes seizing control of Seth Rollins's faction. Paul could persuade Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to join his grand scheme, leaving The Visionary in the shadows.#2 John Cena turns babyfaceThe Franchise Player shocked everyone by turning to the dark side in 2025. Each time he stepped into the spotlight, he hurled insults at the fans and resorted to cheating to secure victories.Everything might shift at SummerSlam, especially if Paul Heyman steps in to help Cody Rhodes take down the 17-time world champion. This could be the moment that finally cracks him and brings him back.Cena might finally have to confront the person he’s turned into. This time, he didn’t cheat. He aimed to win fairly. But Heyman’s meddling ended up costing him the title, regardless.The loss might bring back memories of who he used to be and who he still has the potential to become. It could lead him to realize the harm he's caused. The following night on RAW, he could step out to apologize to the fans, solidifying his transition to a babyface.#1 CM Punk could defeat Gunther since Rollins is outSeth Rollins has repeatedly made it clear that CM Punk will never win a world title in WWE. Time and again, he has crushed The Second City Saints' dreams at every opportunity.The Straight Edge Superstar faced off against John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the 2025 Night of Champions PLE. Just when it seemed like the 46-year-old was taking control, Seth decided to intervene.He tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, but Cena managed to recover just in time to pin Punk and keep the title. Later on, The Visionary claimed he never meant to cash in on Cena; he was just there to ensure The Voice of the Voiceless didn’t leave as champion.Punk is set to go up against Gunther after his recent victory in a Gauntlet Match on RAW. With Rollins sidelined due to injury, the way might finally be open. The Best in the World can tap into his experience and big-match skills to outlast The Ring General and finally snag the championship at SummerSlam.