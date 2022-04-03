Top backstage rumors from WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Angry superstar walked out, Sasha Banks got removed from championship match, reason for big match's cancellation

Welcome to the top backstage rumors coming after the first night of WrestleMania 38. WWE put on a fantastic show on Saturday that has received praise from fans and critics. From stellar moments like Stone Cold's in-ring return and Cody Rhodes' entrance to show-stealing matches, Night One of WrestleMania 38 was a big success.

However, with such a larger-than-life show being put forth, there are bound to be some interesting backstage situations. In today's edition, we will talk about big names like Rhonda Rousey, Sasha Banks, and Kofi Kingston. So without any further ado, let's dive in and check them out:

3) Sasha Banks was removed from the SmackDown Women's Championship match

Charlotte Flair beat Ronda Rousey to retain her SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania 38. However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the original plan was for Sasha Banks to be in that match instead of Ronda Rousey.

He also revealed that WWE had to change plans for Banks once Rousey returned, and they decided to go with the latter as Flair's opponent. He added that being part of a tag team with Naomi seems to be the current direction for Sasha Banks.

2) Ronda Rousey was furious with WWE and walked out during SmackDown

As per Brian Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, Ronda Rousey was furious with WWE at WrestleMania SmackDown when she found out that she would not be in the show's main event. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was so upset that she walked out and didn't even attend the Hall of Fame ceremony.

He revealed that 'cooler heads' prevailed on the day of WrestleMania 38, and she agreed to lose to Charlotte Flair. Their match saw multiple shenanigans, and Flair finally retained her title as she took advantage of a referee bump.

1) Reason why former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston's match got nixed from WrestleMania 38 Saturday

Former WWE Champion Sheamus and Ridge Holland were set to face Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in a tag team match at WrestleMania Saturday. However, the bout got nixed at the last minute. Fightful Select has reported that their match got the ax because other matches had gone longer than expected.

The match was initially scheduled to occur right before the Kevin Owens vs. Stone Cold match, the last segment. It has been announced that the match will take place on Night Two of WrestleMania 38.

