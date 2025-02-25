Top Bloodline member to make final appearance on Monday Night RAW on Netflix tonight? Exploring potential WWE move

WWE Monday Night RAW tonight will broadcast from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. As the show progresses towards the Elimination Chamber PLE on March 1 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, there can be some major announcements today.

A top Bloodline member could announce his departure from Monday Night RAW. Sami Zayn can appear on the show tonight and announce that he is moving to SmackDown amid his rivalry with his friend-turned-enemy Kevin Owens. Although the Honorary Uce is not fit to compete in a wrestling match, he is still going for a clash against Owens at Elimination Chamber.

After Sami's repeated pestering, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced last week on RAW that the match against Kevin Owens would be an unsanctioned match, signifying that the company won't be responsible if anything happens to either of the superstars.

Things have turned from bad to worse between the two in the last few days. Once known for being the best pals in WWE, KO and Zayn have been at loggerheads since the former attacked Zayn on RAW. Owens not only attacked his former tag team partner but also ended up giving him the banned package piledriver move.

The move was aimed at finishing Zayn's WWE career, and it has infuriated the Honorary Uce. If things aren't settled between them at Elimination Chamber, they might also go out to lock horns at WrestleMania 41.

Kevin Owens vows to end Sami Zayn's WWE career

Kevin Owens is miffed with Sami Zayn because he thinks that the latter was more loyal to his Bloodline mates and that he never came to his rescue. Owens' coldness toward Zayn crept up after his ladder match against Cody Rhodes at WWE Royal Rumble, in which Zayn appeared ringside but didn't interfere to help Owens.

This annoyed KO, and as a result, he went hammer and tongs against his best friend. Last week on SmackDown, the Prizefighter cut a promo right outside Zayn's house, saying that he'll never forgive his friend for forcing him to do something he never wanted.

"When they have to watch me end your career in Toronto? What happens then, eh? When you can't provide for them anymore? Everything they have, the nice house, the peace, the security, the shelter? When it's all gone, and why? Why? Because you're too proud? You're selfish. You are selfish. Because you're going to make me do this to them. I'll never forgive you for that. I'll see you in Toronto, but remember, you asked for this. It's all your fault," Owens said.

It remains to be seen how Sami Zayn will compete with an injured neck against KO at WWE Elimination Chamber.

