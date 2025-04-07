Top champion may have hinted that a major stipulation will be added to real-life Bloodline member's match at WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is fast approaching, and WWE is adding more matches, feuds, and superstars to the card as the weeks pass. Interestingly, Jacob Fatu's upcoming title match for The Show of Shows against LA Knight might have more interesting twists and turns.

Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman last week on SmackDown in a Last Man Standing match to officially become the new number one contender to the United States Championship, currently held by LA Knight. Both men have been crossing paths for a while now on the Friday show, and it looks like all roads will lead to WrestleMania 41. However, WWE can make the match extra special by turning it into a Last Man Standing match.

Jacob Fatu and LA Knight have different experiences in a Last Man Standing match

As mentioned above, The Samoan Werewolf fought Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match recently. It was the first time he had competed under the stipulation in the company, and he showed nothing but grit and dominance.

However, the United States Champion has a different experience. LA Knight hasn't competed under that stipulation since 2022 in NXT, where he was defeated by Grayson Waller.

The different outcomes for both men in previous Last Man Standing matches might create an interesting dynamic. One has recent experience but is still new to the company, while the other hasn't competed in a Last Man Standing match for a while but has performed longer.

Jacob Fatu has interfered in LA Knight's matches recently

Although The Megastar has never had a singles match against The Samoan Werewolf, the latter has made his presence felt on several occasions. Just a couple of weeks ago, Fatu ruined the US title match between Knight and Strowman.

At WrestleMania 41, Knight can somewhat exact his revenge and showcase his true worth as a champion by adding a Last Man Standing stipulation to their showdown. In this way, Knight can show that he shouldn't be underestimated and ensure that Jacob won't have any excuses for the loss.

LA Knight might have already mentioned he wants Jacob Fatu in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 41

After it was announced that Jacob would face Knight at The Show of Shows following his win against Braun on SmackDown, the champion had a lot of things to say. Interestingly, he hinted that they should compete in a Last Man Standing match.

In a video message LA Knight posted after The Samoan Werewolf's win, the champion praised his rival and Strowman for giving it their all in that match. However, he said that he would be the one standing once WrestleMania comes, potentially teasing a Last Man Standing match in Las Vegas.

