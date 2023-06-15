Top heel to help Roman Reigns defeat WWE Hall of Famer this weekend? Hint: Not a Bloodline member

Roman Reigns has not defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship since defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39. A lot has happened since then, including The Tribal Chief receiving a brand new title belt. However, we now know when his next title defense will be.

While untelevised, Reigns will face Rey Mysterio at a WWE Live Event in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 17, which is this Saturday. This is a rematch from Father's Day weekend two years ago, when The Big Uce demolished the living legend inside Hell in a Cell. Expect the same outcome, but with a different finish.

There is no doubt Reigns can defeat Mysterio clean, but he could get some external help on Saturday. Rey's son, Dominik, may cost him the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, ahead of their own rematch. The father-son duo are set to face off in the first-ever Father's Day Street Fight one night later, in Charleston, West Virginia.

Whether that translates to a cross-brand rivalry between Rey and Dominik Mysterio remains to be seen. As for Roman Reigns, he has bigger fish to fry on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is set to wrestle at WWE Money in the Bank

The past month has seen The Bloodline enter some really challenging times. First off, Jimmy Uso's superkick on Reigns ended his and Solo Sikoa's pursuit of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. This was followed by The Enforcer betraying Jimmy on SmackDown.

Reports have indicated The Tribal Chief will team up with Sikoa against The Usos at Money in the Bank. Jey's loyalties are yet to swing one definitive way just yet, but it would be unwise to bet on him turning against his twin.

Following Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns can face either one of The Usos in a big title match at SummerSlam. Jimmy seems like the top choice now, having already left The Bloodline, but Jey's story is more interesting and he has a history of challenging Reigns for the Universal Championship. Things could come full-circle at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

