Top Hell In A Cell Rumors 2020: Matches to be added, potential returns, and more

Hell In a Cell takes over the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Sunday night. As of writing, there are just five matches officially announced for the card. It appears that this year's show could be full of surprises since several matches will be announced very late or even during the show.

There will be three Hell in a Cell matches this year with the WWE Championship, WWE Universal Championship, and WWE SmackDown Women's Championship all being defended inside Satan's Structure.

Jeff Hardy and Elias also renew their feud following The Drifter's return from injury, whilst Otis could lose his Money in the Bank contract when he's forced to put it on the line against The Miz.

Here are all the latest rumors heading into Hell in a Cell this weekend.

#5 Plenty more matches are set to be added to Hell in a Cell

More matches are expected to be added to the card

According to a report by CageSideSeats, the Hell in a Cell card is expected to have plenty more additions. At present, there are just the five matches, but this is obviously subject to change.

There could be matches including Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Dominik, and Murphy, as well as The Fiend and RETRIBUTION added to the show. There are also currently no Tag Team Championship matches, while Asuka is without a challenger for her WWE RAW Women's Championship.

There will be no escaping @RandyOrton’s reign of terror at WWE #HIAC, and that’s exactly the way WWE Champion @DMcIntyreWWE wants it.



👉 https://t.co/SKWVHT7csl pic.twitter.com/r3NFHXk3be — WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2020

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were also unable to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions, so a match for them could be a late addition to the show.

The five matches that have been announced will definitely take up a large portion of the show, but to fill out the rest of the usual pay-per-view time, the company is expected to add a few more.