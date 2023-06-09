Top Hollywood star to return to the ring for epic match - 4 age-old Edge feuds WWE fans could witness one last time

Edge is one of WWE's greatest superstars. He's had dozens of championships during his time with the biggest pro wrestling company, including multiple world championships. He's even headlined WrestleMania.

Unfortunately, his future is very much in doubt. The Rated-R Superstar is turning 50 years old this year and has a history of serious neck issues. While he made an epic return to action in 2020, his time actively competing will likely be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

Edge has had numerous legendary and memorable rivalries with top stars in World Wrestling Entertainment, both past and present. In fact, some of his greatest rivals still compete on RAW, SmackDown, and Premium Live Events to this very day.

This article will look at four of Edge's greatest rivals whom he could feud with one last time before he hangs up his boots. This includes full-time stars along with a semi-retired top name who competed at WrestleMania.

Below are four age-old Edge feuds WWE fans could witness one last time.

#4. Dolph Ziggler was once a top foe for The Rated-R Superstar

Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler has been one of WWE's hardest-working superstars for over a decade and a half now. While his hard work hasn't paid off in making him a top guy on a regular basis, he's found a lot of success. He is a former world champion, Intercontinental Champion, and tag team champion.

The Show-Off and Edge feuded in the past. In fact, Dolph won the World Heavyweight Championship for a brief period of time during his rivalry with The Rated-R Superstar, albeit with help from Vickie Guerrero.

While Ziggler was the new guy on the block when they feuded over a decade ago, he has become a hardened veteran, much like Edge. The two clashing now would be completely different, which could both tickle the WWE Universe's nostalgia bone and provide something fresh at the same time.

#3. Randy Orton and Edge had a brutal rivalry during the pandemic

GiveMeSport WWE @GiveMeSportWWE The Con-chair-to was sold perfectly by the way.



That little twitch from Edge and the actual screams of concern from the crowd when Orton hit it.



A* performance from both men. Sick, twisted heel Randy Orton is BACK. The Con-chair-to was sold perfectly by the way.That little twitch from Edge and the actual screams of concern from the crowd when Orton hit it.A* performance from both men. Sick, twisted heel Randy Orton is BACK. https://t.co/pwJvRtJu2p

Randy Orton is one of WWE's most dangerous superstars. He first joined the main roster in 2002 and quickly rose to prominence with Evolution. He was later part of legendary factions and teams such as RK-Bro, The Authority, The Wyatt Family, and Legacy.

Arguably his most memorable tag team was as Rated-RKO with Edge. The two fought often, but their team was successful. It was seemingly set to reunite when Edge returned to action in 2020, only for Orton to betray his partner. They went on to have a heated feud, but unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented fans from watching it play out in person.

Unfortunately, Orton's future is very much in doubt. He suffered what could be a career-ending back injury last year and hasn't been seen since. Still, if he can return, one more feud with The Rated-R Superstar, especially with WWE fans actually in the arena, could be exciting.

#2. Edge & Rey Mysterio have a lot of history in WWE

Edge and Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is the greatest luchador of all time. Despite his small stature, he's managed to take over wrestling and WWE, even winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

Edge and Rey have a storied history. They fought each other often throughout the mid-to-late 2000s. While they've frequently fought, the pair have also been friends and even WWE Tag Team Champions. Their dynamic is certainly intriguing.

Since their relationship has had ups and downs over the years, one last feud could be exciting. The two clashed alongside AJ Styles in an epic Triple Threat Match on a recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown which proved they still have great in-ring chemistry.

Could the two go toe-to-toe one last time? If nothing else, both are on SmackDown, so there's a chance.

#1. John Cena is arguably Edge's greatest rival

Italo Santana @BulletClubIta On this day in 2006...Edge vs. John Cena in a TLC match for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven in Toronto, Canada happened.



On this day in 2006...Edge vs. John Cena in a TLC match for the WWE Championship at Unforgiven in Toronto, Canada happened.https://t.co/zht6ABgs9w

John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar in history. He debuted on the main roster in 2002 and went on to become a World Champion in 2005. Over the next decade or so, Cena became a 16-time World Champion.

Edge and John are long-time rivals. They had a very memorable rivalry in 2006, but they fought each other often in the years following their headline feud. Arguably their most notable bout saw the two clash in a TLC Match at Unforgiven 2006.

Unfortunately, both Cena and Edge are part-time at best. John Cena is semi-retired at this point, having only wrestled twice in a year and a half or so. Meanwhile, Edge is slowing down as well.

If the two can have one last bout, it needs to happen sooner rather than later before either one hangs it up. Still, some fans would love to see it happen again.

